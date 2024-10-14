Culture
TikTokers rally behind Simu Liu after he calls out bubble tea whitewashing on Dragon’s Den

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Oct 14, 2024 at 01:25 PM

TikTokers rally behind Simu Liu after he calls out bubble tea whitewashing on Dragon's Den
In a world where cultural appropriation often slips under the radar, Marvel star Simu Liu isn’t having any of it. The Shang-Chi actor recently went viral after accusing a company of erasing the cultural identity of bubble tea during a pitch on Dragon’s Den—Canada’s own version of Shark Tank. The incident, which went viral on TikTok within seconds, has sparked heated debates about the fine line between cultural appreciation and cultural exploitation, as Liu positioned himself firmly on the side of protecting his heritage.

The business in question, Bobba, is a Canadian ready-to-drink bubble tea producer and its representatives pitched their version of bubble tea to the Dragon’s Den investors. Unlike the fresh, made-to-order bubble tea from well-known chains like Gong Cha or Cha Time, Bobba’s product is sold in bottled form, featuring bubble tea packs and even alcoholic variants. The pitch started with co-owner Jess Frenette introducing bubble tea as a “trendy, sugary drink” with allegedly questionable ingredients. Right from that moment, alarm bells should have been ringing, but what followed next sent the pitch into a nosedive.

The owners went on to suggest that their product was a “better” version of traditional bubble tea, free from the uncertainties of its “unhealthy” origins. For anyone familiar with bubble tea—an East Asian staple consisting of tea, milk, and tapioca pearls—the claim that it’s a ‘mystery’ beverage is both inaccurate and insensitive. Liu, who has a personal connection to the cultural significance of bubble tea, didn’t let this slide.

From the start, the actor kept things friendly, joking that he had “never heard of bubble tea” in a lighthearted attempt to ease into what was clearly going to be an uncomfortable conversation. But as the pitch continued, Liu’s discomfort grew, and so did the audience’s. When Frenette mentioned that they had taken the “Asian version” and made it “with fruit and juice,” something snapped.

“I’m quite sure about its content,” Liu shot back, his tone shifting from playful to serious. He then delivered a sharp critique: “There’s also an issue of cultural appropriation. There’s an issue of taking something that’s very distinctly Asian in its identity and quote-unquote ‘making it better,’ which I have an issue with.” And let’s be clear—this wasn’t just a businessman voicing concern about branding; this was a deeply personal moment too. Liu was speaking not just as a Dragon but as someone who has witnessed the ongoing commercialisation of cultural products without any respect for their origins.

What made this moment so powerful was the broader issue Liu was highlighting. By attempting to whitewash bubble tea, Bobba was feeding into a harmful trend we’ve seen before. Whether it’s Mahjong tiles being “upgraded” by a white entrepreneur or Native American headdresses being sold as fashion accessories, cultural products are frequently appropriated and marketed as “new” or “improved” when they’ve been beloved staples in their communities for centuries. And make no mistake: that’s not innovation, it’s erasure.

TikTok users quickly jumped on the viral moment, resharing the video of Simu Liu. Many creators humorously took jabs at the entrepreneurs behind the “bubble tea” brand, with some mocking their attempt to “improve” the drink. Memes, parodies, and sarcastic comments popped up across the platform, with users joking about the audacity of trying to “whitewash” a beloved Asian staple.

When he asked the entrepreneurs who on their team was responsible for honouring the cultural heritage of bubble tea, they fumbled. It turned out that their product was sourced from Taiwan—the very birthplace of bubble tea—but there was no mention of this anywhere in their branding. For Liu, this was the final straw. “I want to be a part of bringing boba to the masses, but not like this,” he said before firmly declaring, “I’m out.”

Since the episode aired, Bobba has faced fierce backlash on TikTok, with users slamming their dismissal of the product’s Asian roots. Many were also disappointed that the other Dragons didn’t back Liu up, with Manjit Minhas even choosing to invest in Bobba despite the controversy, stating: “There can be new takes on things.”

Shortly after the online backlash, Minhas released an apology video in which she explained that she was no longer participating in the investment for the bubble tea project. After realising the cultural insensitivity surrounding the product and the offence it had caused, the entrepreneur stated that she had reconsidered her involvement. However, her apology left a few raised eyebrows among viewers, with many finding it unconvincing and questioning her true motives for backing out.

Bobba has since issued an apology. In a statement, the brand claimed that its representatives had been referring to ready-to-drink products in big box stores, not traditional bubble tea. But this doesn’t change the fact that their pitch leaned heavily on the idea that the original needed fixing.

Interestingly, this is far from the first time we’ve seen bubble tea demonised by Western media, and it’s telling how disproportionately these critiques are levied against foods with non-Western origins. According to VICE, the obsession with scrutinising bubble tea for its lack of nutritional value or potential health risks seems to fit into a broader pattern of exoticising and problematising Asian food products. Meanwhile, Western junk food—equally devoid of nutritional benefits—rarely gets the same level of public vilification. This double standard exposes an underlying xenophobia, where the unfamiliar is viewed with suspicion while equally unhealthy Western foods are normalised and even celebrated.

