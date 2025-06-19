Everything you need to know about toxic gossip site Tattle Life and how its founder finally got revealed

Tattle Life exists solely to make the lives of content creators miserable. People have had their personal information leaked and experienced real-life implications from this seemingly ‘innocent’ gossip site.

Until a few days ago, I’d never heard of Tattle Life. I was blissfully unaware of the “commentary website.” That is until news broke that its owner (who had managed to remain anonymous until now) had been unmasked and ordered to pay £300,000 in damages after a couple who claimed they were targeted by the toxic platform pursued a defamation case. Shortly after this, dozens of British content creators began coming forward with their own stories, one by one painting a harrowing picture and pulling back the curtain on one of the most hate-fuelled and toxic websites to ever exist.

On Friday 13 June 2025, The Journal reported that an Irish couple had been awarded £300,000 after suing the publishers of controversial “gossip” website Tattle Life in a Northern Ireland court.

And, following years of speculation, it was also officially revealed that the operator of Tattle Life is Sebastian Bond, a businessman who, through utilising multiple aliases, had managed to juggle a rather chaotic life.

Stories about the gossip website are truly distressing. Creators have been ruthlessly targeted, with hate campaigns regularly filling the Tattle Life forums. The recent investigation might have brought greater attention to the toxicity taking place on the platform, but it’ll likely put a stop to the extreme negativity and criticism that continues to fester online.

That being said, let’s delve into exactly what Tattle Life symbolises, who its founder is, and why it’s taken so long to bring retribution against this perpetually dark hole. It’s also important to note that as of now the website is still up and running.

What is Tattle Life?

According to its website bio, Tattle Life is a “commentary website on public business social media accounts.” It continues: “We allow commentary and critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life as a business and release it into the public domain.” And while the site explicitly states that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to abusive and hateful speech, it’s evident that this has never been enforced nor monitored.

When you first enter the platform, you’re presented with a list of categories: Families, Gurus, Influencers, Traditional Celebs, etc. There are trending threads which focus on particular scandals or viral moments. It’s a pretty basic site, however, the scale of some of the threads make it abundantly clear that Tattle Life’s users are highly organised, and highly motivated.

Tattle Life exists solely to make the lives of content creators miserable. It feeds the darkest desires of ordinary people, allowing them to spread and amplify false and fabricated rumours. People have had their personal information leaked and experienced real-life implications from this seemingly ‘innocent’ gossip site.

Two individuals directly affected by the lies and harassment on Tattle Life were Neil and Donna Sands, a couple from Northern Ireland. The Sands first pursued legal action against Tattle Life in February 2021, according to the Economic Times, after the pair discovered a 45-page thread about them on the website. For context, Neil is a businessman and AI founder and Donna runs the popular clothing brand Sylkie.

Allegedly, Neil Sands first wrote to the website’s operators in February 2021, asking the site to remove a defamatory thread from the platform. After their request was repeatedly ignored, the couple decided to seek legal action.

Mirroring the couple’s sentiments and equally disturbed by the existence of such a site, Justice McAlinden noted: “This is clearly a case of peddling untruths for profit. It is the exercise of extreme cynicism—the calculated exercise of extreme cynicism—which in reality constitutes behaviour solely aimed at making profit out of people’s misery.”

Ultimately, the Sands were awarded £300,000 in damages, the largest award for defamation in Northern Ireland’s legal history.

Who is Sebastian Bond?

There is a man at the centre of this story. And indeed, at the centre of the Sands’ legal battle was an individual who’d gone to extreme lengths to try and maintain their anonymity, utilising fake identities and moving money around the world.

During the investigation, authorities confirmed that Bond, who also goes by Bastian Durward, were the publishers of the site. Bond had been using the name “Helen McDougal” on the website as an alias, as reported by The Guardian.

Bond already has a presence on the internet, as a wellness chef and vegan cooking influencer. His Instagram account, Nest and Glow, has over 130,000 followers.

Interestingly, something a number of users on X have noted is that while it may have been a man who set up this website, the majority of users spreading hate and abuse are women. They’re women, attacking other women, and then hiding behind their computer screens. However, the reckoning is well and truly upon us, and it will become harder and harder for people to cover their tracks.

The owner of this site that has ruined so many lives has finally been revealed – and been successfully sued by Neil and Donna Sands The owner of Tattle is Sebastian Bond, who also goes by Nest and Glow – a vegan influencer on insta. I now sit and wait whilst everyone plans… pic.twitter.com/3drkydJtzW — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) June 14, 2025

TikTokers come forward about their experiences with Tattle Life

A number of content creators have come forward following the news of Tattle Life being sued and Bond exposed.

After 3 long years of relentless harassment, bullying, stalking, and a complete invasion of my privacy it’s finally coming to an end. Tattle Life, a platform that has enabled and encouraged 43 pages of daily, monthly, and yearly abuse against me, is now being held accountable.… pic.twitter.com/f9a5V8PksX — Charlotte Smith (@Charlot8412475) June 14, 2025

Corys World, an incredibly popular TikTok with over 660,000 followers, released a 14-part video series on his channel discussing the impact Tattle Life has had on both himself and his wife Leah—also a content creator.

The influencer spoke in depth about how he ultimately became addicted to checking Tattle, finding and obsessing over threads which were bashing him. Cory received death threats and was genuinely fearful for his safety. In a number of his videos discussing the website you can see him on the verge of a breakdown, overwhelmed by his emotions and still evidently processing the trauma that he’s had to endure.

It’s so easy to become desensitised to online harassment and abuse, especially when it’s directed at influencers in the public eye. But seeing the ways in which this site has ruined the lives of so many, I’m hopeful that this ruling will have the desired effect. Neither Bond nor the people keeping Tattle Life alive will be allowed to hide in the dark for much longer.