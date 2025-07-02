Why do people want a nose like the Grinch? The Whoville TikTok trend explained

TikTok users are presenting their side profiles to see who looks most like a character from The Grinch. This is what the Whoville nose trend is, and where it all started.

You never know what the next viral TikTok trend will be. They seemingly come from nowhere, and suddenly everyone on your For You Page needs to eat a whole cucumber, is airing out their dating grievances, or explaining how they use taskmasking at work to seem like they’re busy.

One of the latest TikTok trends comes straight from everyone’s favourite Christmas film, The Grinch. Users are showing their side profiles, puffing air into their cheeks, and seeing how it looks compared with someone who lives in Whoville.

But what is the Whoville nose trend, and why is everyone looking to see if they have this upturned feature?

What is the Whoville nose trend on TikTok?

Before looking at the TikTok trend, what even is Whoville? Well, in The Grinch, which is the film adaptation of Dr Zeus’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Whos of Whoville are known for their ski-slope, button noses. With an exaggerated point that resembles the peak of Whoville’s mountain, Mount Crumpit, the 10,000-foot-tall mountain where the Grinch’s home sits.

Now, TikTok users are taking part in the Whoville nose trend to see just how much of an upturned point their own noses have. With people asking, “Did I win the Whoville trend?”, as they record themselves from the side to see the angle of their nose.

Where did the Whoville nose TikTok trend originate?

As with a lot of trends on TikTok, there seems to be no real origin. But once one person realises they look like the character Cindy Lou Who, then others want to see if they do, too. And it has snowballed from there.

Videos show people happily recording themselves turning their face to the side, blowing air into their cheeks, and showing off their button nose, laughing as they do it.

Other TikTok users are laughing at their attempt, as they realise they have a strong, straight nose, and could never look like something out of Whoville.

TikTokers are using the sound ‘Picture You’ by Clara Smallman over videos, or using soundbites from The Grinch for added effect.

Some TikTok users are calling out the Whoville nose TikTok trend

Although it should be noted that some TikTok users are calling out the trend rather than celebrating it. In reference to the Whoville nose trend, one user writes, “you got a nose job and it still isn’t giving Whoville.”

Another user asked, “Does it count if I paid for it?” in the caption of a video, which says that they requested a Whoville nose from the doctor.

Whether a user thinks they have “won” the trend, or they are just taking part in a little self-deprecating humour at their lack of an upturned slope, the Whoville nose TikTok trend is a lighthearted look at the many different noses out there.