Lucy Letby supporters under fire for hosting birthday celebration for killer in London pub

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Feb 7, 2025 at 01:12 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

A group of fans gathered at a London pub to mark the 35th birthday of Lucy Letby, the nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others in a neonatal unit. Despite her conviction, these individuals—who still claim her innocence—held a disturbing celebration at The Windmill pub on Clapham Common. The gathering featured glasses of prosecco, a giant “Lucy” cake, and homemade banners reading “Happy birthday Lucy” and “Blatant miscarriage of justice.”

The event was organised by members of a Facebook group that believes Letby is the victim of a wrongful conviction, sparking anger and disbelief from those who view her as a cold-blooded killer.

The meetup organised through the Facebook group Lucy Letby Discussions, attracted six attendees who have rallied behind Letby, arguing that she should be freed.

The attendees proudly posed for pictures while raising a toast in her name. The group even made the booking under the name Lucy, further highlighting their misguided support for a woman who has been convicted of heinous crimes.

As reported by the Daily Mail, one parent whose premature baby was murdered by Letby reacted to the grotesque celebration, stating: “There are families who will never get to celebrate their children’s birthdays. What’s next, are we celebrating Myra Hindley and Ian Brady?”

One of the organisers, who went by the name Melissa Tourt, tried to downplay the event, writing in a post on her X account: “We met at the Lucy Letby is innocent speed dating event in Clapham <3”

Despite the chilling nature of the event, attendees continued to post photos of their celebration in the Facebook group, with members commenting that it was “lovely” and “so nice.”

As the bizarre birthday toast for a convicted serial killer sparked outrage, one user questioned the group’s compassion for the victims’ families, with the organiser responding: “I just don’t think their babies were murdered. The families have been lied to and need to know the truth.”

We contacted The Windmill pub, where the event occurred, but they declined to comment.

