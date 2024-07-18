Football has officially hit peak coolness: Copenhagen club B.93 unveils latest jersey collab with Puma

Images courtesy of B.93 & Puma

Whether you’ve been riding the blokecore wave since its official debut in May 2022 or joined the frenzy later, one thing is certain: football fashion is at its zenith.

Whether you’ve been riding the blokecore wave since its official debut in May 2022 or joined the frenzy later, one thing is certain: football fashion is at its zenith. As the TikTok crowd transitions from their Euro 2024 euphoria to splurging on Conner Ives shirred jerseys, and die-hard fans mend their broken hearts from the 14 July final with Cole Palmer memes and Gareth Southgate jibes, we turn our gaze to Copenhagen, the ‘capital of cool’. Enter Boldklubben af 1893 (B.93) and its latest kit collaboration with Puma.

Puma and B.93 go way back. At the beginning of the 2023 season, they rekindled their partnership to design a unique jersey—after a stint with adidas. Building on last year’s success, B.93 and Puma have delivered a standout design, accompanied by an impressively stylish campaign video.

As a Parisian living in London for nearly a decade and a die-hard Tottenham Hotspur supporter, it’s no wonder the new B.93 x Puma jersey resonates with me. The predominantly white kit, accented with navy blue on the sleeves and collar, features the club’s logo and its sponsor, Bajeur—an organic pilsner beer crafted by Depanneur in collaboration with Svaneke Bryghus. These subtle red elements provide a striking contrast to the classic white and navy blue scheme. The overall look is clean, timeless, and nostalgic, paying homage to the club’s rich history and undeniable cool factor.

SCREENSHOT caught up with Mikkel Christopher Jensen, Commercial Director at B.93, about the club’s latest collaboration with Puma, and how it harks back to its humble roots. “The most inspiring part of the design process was looking back at the very beginning of our club. Photos from 1893 show heavy-weight cotton shirts with simple collars—no fuss, no sporty elements, and certainly no technical advanced patterns. Just a very honest and humble white shirt,” Jensen shared.

Retro jerseys evoke a sense of nostalgia, connecting fans with memorable football moments and their favourite players from the past. While this emotional connection drives many collectors and fans, the trend has extended beyond football enthusiasts. Despite some hardcore fans’ gatekeeping tendencies, B.93 welcomes anyone eager to join the threads of football culture. “At B.93, you don’t need to know the offside rules to be a fan,” Jensen noted, right on cue.

Founded in 1893, B.93 boasts nine Danish club championships and a Cup win. The club has a long tradition of developing talent, reflected in today’s first team. In 2023, B.93 was promoted to Denmark’s second-highest division, with 64.5 per cent of the squad being homegrown.

Regarding the club’s decision to collaborate with Puma again, Jensen explained: “When B.93 was one of Denmark’s leading clubs, Puma was part of the journey. It was a natural choice to partner with them again at this point in time when we started rebuilding the club and bringing it back to its former glory.” He continued, “Finding a partner who shares our ambitions and vision was crucial. Puma meets our ideas, even those no other club has pitched before. For instance, we wanted the iconic Puma T7 tracksuit as our off-pitch wear, and they delivered, making us look stunning.”

B.93’s core value is love, a principle they uphold both on and off the field. The club embraces ‘soft values’, choosing sponsors aligned with their principles, and notably rejecting agreements with betting companies. They encourage players to embody these values on the field, becoming the world’s first men’s football club to actively support paternity leave.

Investing in the local community, B.93 enhances the stadium experience for all. From natural wine, vermouth bars, and craft beers to vegan wraps and collaborations with bread-waste pasta company Wasted, B.93 fosters a unique and fashionable fan culture. This isn’t just about football; it’s about being part of a vibrant community where tradition and innovation coexist beautifully.

If you’ve already ordered the B.93 x Puma home shirt, available on the club’s website from today, Thursday 18 July, and are curious about what’s next, Jensen spilt the tea: “Watch out for this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week. We’re collaborating on something amazing for our women’s team with fashion brand Baum und Pferdgarten. Their show will be at the stadium. Stay tuned.”

Always ahead of the trend, B.93 will also have a pop-up shop during fashion week to launch a collection with Pellador, the ultra-cool Irish brand known for knitted football jerseys. I don’t know about you, but I’ve already started saving for this collab…