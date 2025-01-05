Ready for an early career break? The microretirement trend is Gen Z’s new way of escaping job stress

There’s a new trend gaining traction among Gen Z called microretirement. It’s all about taking time off early in your career to travel, recharge, or pursue personal passions.

Ever felt mentally drained just thinking about work? Too tired to even catch up with your colleagues? Or just perpetually frustrated by the high cost of your commute? Well, fear not, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, some Gen Zers and millennials are flipping the script and saying, “why wait until retirement to take a break?” Introducing the era of microretirement, where taking time off to recharge is the new norm—no matter how early you are in your career. This trend is designed to help workers avoid burnout and create a healthier work-life balance.

Gen Z have never been afraid of taking leaps, whether it’s embracing loud quitting or remote working, ours is a generation of risk takers. And now, with microretirement, people in their twenties are taking a whole new approach to the concept of ‘climbing the corporate ladder’. Let’s unpack this growing trend.

What is microretirement?

The term “micro retirement” has been circulating on TikTok, where users share how they are taking short breaks from work years before reaching traditional retirement age. Essentially, it’s about taking extended time off to travel, explore life, or simply rest, instead of waiting until your 50s or 60s. Think of it as a sabbatical or an “adult gap year.”

Anaïs Felt, a TikToker and content creator, is among those embracing this trend. At 31, she realised she was already living the “microretirement” lifestyle after stepping away from her corporate tech job for six months. Felt shared that none of the companies she interviewed with seemed concerned about her career break.

“I waited to take a microretirement until I was 10 years into my career and my experience is so valuable that a gap in my résumé is a non-issue. Most hiring managers and recruiters that I’ve spoken with are inspired by my time off and say that they would like to do the same,” the influencer explained.

Morgan Sanner, 27, also predicts the trend will continue gaining momentum, telling The Cut: “Gen Z is drawn to non-traditional employment models, like freelancing or contract work. As we enter the workforce more, I hope mini-retirements become more normalised and feasible.”

What are the benefits of microretiring?

Jes Osrow, co-founder of HR consultancy The Rise Journey, explained to Business Insider that microretirement is a flexible concept that means different things to different people. For some, it’s a way to combat burnout and pursue personal passions. For others, it might be an ideal time to start a side hustle.

Anaïs herself took time off after suffering from burnout in her Silicon Valley job. Her story mirrors that of many others, as a 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 44 per cent of workers under 30 were very satisfied with their job, compared to 67 per cent of workers 65 and older.

How can you take a microretirement?

While the idea of taking a break from work may sound appealing, it’s not always that simple—especially when you need to support yourself financially. For example, those who are microretiring have planned carefully for their time off. Anaïs paid off a large portion of her student loans and saved a substantial amount of money before deciding to step back from her job.

Similarly, Sanner is funding her time off by saving up a year’s worth of living expenses and supplementing her savings with freelance work during her travels, stating: “We should be able to communicate to a hiring manager, ‘Hey, I took this time to refocus, and now I’m coming back with more energy than ever, knowing that this is exactly what I want to do and where I want to be’,” the Gen Zers told The Cut.

However, career coach Michael Lopez noted to Business Insider that while microretirement is gaining traction, a person’s financial situation plays a crucial role in determining whether this option is viable.

Cara Nicole, 28, who plans to take a career break soon, advised prospective Gen Zers: “Do the math. If you can figure out how to take a few months off every couple of years without tapping into your savings, it’s worth prioritising.”

Now, don’t get me wrong! While the idea of a microretirement sounds like the perfect escape from the daily grind, it comes with significant financial challenges, especially for young adults already struggling to save. With rent, student loans, and daily expenses taking a huge chunk of most people’s paychecks, finding room to save for retirement is tough enough. As noted by Brighton Security, taking a break during your prime earning years means halting those crucial retirement contributions, which often isn’t feasible for most young people living paycheck to paycheck.

Even if you manage to save enough to take a microretirement, the long-term impact on your pension or retirement savings shouldn’t be overlooked. So, while the allure of a microretirement is undeniable, it’s important to weigh the true cost it could have on your long-term financial security.

Trust me, as someone working the grind myself, the idea of escaping to a beach for a few months is incredibly tempting. But the real question is: can we afford to hit pause on our financial goals? It’s not just about the escape, it’s about making sure we can afford to come back and pick up where we left off.