Corpcore and boardroom baddies: How Gen Z are reinventing office style

Images courtesy of TikTok

Gen Zers are using in-person settings to dress up and show their bosses how it’s done. But there’s more to this than meets the eye.

61159

Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Julia Fox are all among just a few of the Gen Z celeb favourites who are taking workwear and corporate trends to a whole new level—albeit in a more ‘very demure, very mindful’ form. Think: slender nerdy glasses, pantsuits, oversized blazers and matching co-ords. It’s Elle Woods in her millennial-coded lawyer era, but make it Gen Z.

But why this shift, and why now? Well, with working ways of old changing as younger generations lead the charge on new working norms and the future of work; as seen in everything from them being pro-hybrid work and lazy girl jobs to quiet quitting as well as loud quitting, there’s a good reason for this business attire vibe shift.

As companies increasingly move from remote to in-person work, Gen Zers are seizing the opportunity to switch up their corporate attire, using the return to the office as a platform for self-expression and reinvention. For a generation who may be entering the workforce for the first time, both literally and metaphorically, they’re using in-person settings to dress up and show their bosses how it’s done. But there’s more to this than meets the eye.

Is it unexpected that a digitally native and fluent generation is using a return to the office as a cure for not only fashion blues, but for loneliness as well? Sure. But with 82 per cent of American Gen Z survey respondents having never worked in an in-person environment full time and 92 per cent feeling as if they’re missing out on traditional workplace experiences, going back to the office and looking good while doing so is just one way Gen Z are taking back control of what their working lives look like. And this is something we can all get on board with.

It’s a sartorial reclamation of sorts and a fashionable compromise, or elevation, for the hybrid work era and has come as an unexpected backlash to years of virtual everything. Given that there’s no longer a need for ties and topknots, Gen Zers are romanticising working in an office by freeing themselves of rigid dress codes and dressing down sophisticated trends to appear more casual.

With the drop off in streetwear’s dominance, workwear-esque clothes are getting the streetwear treatment. Sales of Supreme have fallen by 25 per cent year on year, sales of Off-White have dropped by 34 per cent and Nike Jordan sales have declined by 35 per cent according to The 2024 Luxury Resale Report by The RealReal. And, thanks to Thom Browne seeing a 122 per cent increase in sales, alongside Giorgio Armani and Zegna who saw sales increase by 44 per cent and 33 per cent respectively, Gen Zers are leaning into a resurgence of tailored, office-appropriate fashion, breathing new life into luxury brands known for their sharp silhouettes and refined aesthetics.

This is where the rise of corpcore comes in. With over 36.5 million posts relating to ‘Corp Core’ on TikTok and some of the most popular posts reaching 3.2 million views and counting, Gen Zers are using new fashion core-isms as a way to draw attention to and rethink corporate dressing. It’s a little bit fun, a little bit playful, a little bit satirical and completely functional. The lines between work and home have become a big blur, for better or worse. And as there’s no longer a need to have an entire section of our wardrobes dedicated to strictly work outfits, because who has the time and space for that, corpcore has cemented its place as a leading aesthetic in the fashion industry.

Data from Pinterest also supports the rise and reinvention of corpcore, as searches for ‘corporate chic’ increased by 950 per cent, with a special growing interest in ‘geek chic’ at 870 per cent and ‘pinstriped pants’ at 135 per cent. From Oxford button-downs and penny loafers to grandma pearls and Batik blazers, office wear outfit building blocks have taken on new significance as they become more functional and trend-led. By cosplaying as boardroom baddies, Gen Zers are taking 1980s and 1990s office style out of the cubicles and into the real world, giving new meaning to a switched-up era of workwear trends.