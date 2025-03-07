Creator behind controversial AI Gaza video says it was intended as Trump political satire

Solo Avital, a US-based filmmaker and artist, revealed that he created the video while experimenting with AI software in early February 2025 and was ‘surprised’ when the clip went viral.

The internet recently exploded after a highly insensitive video captioned: “Gaza 2025… What’s Next?” went viral. The AI-generated video, shared on TRUTH Social by President Donald Trump, depicted a war-torn Gaza transformed into a Middle Eastern paradise. The clip quickly prompted massive backlash online, with netizens disgusted by its disregard for the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people. Now, weeks after it first went viral, the original creator of the video is speaking out.

⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN: U.S President Trump posted an AI video on his account depicting his vision for Gaza, the video features Elon Musk, the Trump Hotel, and Trump alongside Netanyahu relaxing on Gaza’s beachfront. This is just insane.pic.twitter.com/JWBzH4Emue — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 26, 2025

The Trump Gaza video isn’t just disgraceful—it’s one of the most vile, shameful, and repulsive public statements ever made by a U.S. president. It’s not just a moral failure—it’s a deliberate, calculated display of cruelty. A moment that will be remembered as a historic low in… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 26, 2025

According to The Guardian, Solo Avital, a US-based filmmaker and artist, revealed that he created the video while experimenting with AI software in early February 2025 and was “surprised” when the clip went viral. Indeed, the filmmaker has insisted that the video was always intended as political satire.

Avital told the publication: “We are storytellers, we’re not provocateurs, we sometimes do satire pieces such as this one was supposed to be. This is the duality of the satire: it depends what context you bring to it to make the punchline or the joke. Here there was no context and it was posted without our consent or knowledge.”

Based in LA, Avital is a US citizen born in Israel and runs EyeMix, a visuals company that produces documentaries and commercials. Experimenting with AI technology, the artist explained that his intention was to create something satirical “about this megalomaniac idea about putting statues [in Gaza].”

While the video was initially shared between friends, Avital’s business partner ended up posting it on his Instagram—a move that Avital claims he discouraged, believing that it could read as “insensitive.” Well that didn’t exactly work out…

Casinos, clubs, cocktails and lap dancers. This is Trump’s vision for Gaza on the ashes of tens of thousands of Palestinians. And the happy ending is Trump and Netanyahu enjoying a drink at the beach. Trump posted this video on his Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/LlPXtO0LQS — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) February 26, 2025

Speaking about the fallout of Trump subsequently sharing the video on TRUTH Social, Avital stated: “If it was the skit for Saturday Night Live the whole perception of this in the media would be the opposite—look how wild this president is and his ideas, everyone would think it’s a joke.”

The artist went on to say that the experience had reinforced for him “how fake news spreads when every network takes what they want and shoves it down their viewers with their narratives attached.”

We’re all painfully aware of the dangers of AI-generated content and irrespective of the intention behind Avital’s video, it’s potentially arguable that it should have never been made in the first place.