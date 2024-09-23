Politics


Global politics

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sparks outrage over alleged white supremacist message in new ad

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Sep 23, 2024 at 12:22 PM



61734

American businessman and extreme conservative Mike Lindell is well-known in the US for a plethora of reasons. For one, he’s the founder and CEO of MyPillow, a company that is so self-assured in its abilities that it once claimed its pillows could cure insomnia and multiple sclerosis. But it’s Lindell’s obsession with both Donald Trump and the so-called “election fraud” of 2020 that has turned him into one of the States’ most ferocious conspiracy theorists.

So, why is Lindell currently making headlines? Well, it turns out that the businessman might be once again using his company to reiterate to the general public exactly where his allegiance lies.

The MyPillow CEO has been receiving swaths of backlash after his company began selling discounted pillows at the exact price of $14.88. Confused? So was I at first. Well, allegedly, the number 1488 has long extensive ties to white supremacy.

Specifically, it is a combination of two very well-known racist hate symbols: 14 and 88. According to the ADL, 14 is shorthand for the “14 Words” slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The second number, 88, stands for “Heil Hitler,” H being the 8th letter of the alphabet.

Put these two specific numbers together and you have a very overt and definite endorsement of the racist and violent beliefs of white supremacists.

Lindell already features on social media quite a bit, primarily because his unhinged demeanour and overall inability to have a calm conversation make for quite the funny video:

And so it was no surprise that shortly after people caught onto the $14.88 controversy, the businessman began trending on X. Indeed, a lot of netizens felt very strongly that there is no way Lindell would not have been aware of the racist connotations of the publicised price, especially given his many ties to right-wing Christian nationalists.

Lindell has not responded to any of the criticism and discourse online. Moreover, the company’s post on X publicising the promotion, which was first shared on 20 September 2024, is still up. However, given Lindell’s evident extreme dedication to ‘the cause’, I can’t imagine we’ll be seeing an apology statement anytime soon.

