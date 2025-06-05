Politics
>

Human rights

Will Greta Thunberg reach Gaza safely amid Israel’s aid blockade?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 5, 2025 at 01:12 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Will Greta Thunberg reach Gaza safely amid Israel’s aid blockade?
68205

Over the past few days, the world has watched in awe as Greta Thunberg sailed across the ocean towards Gaza, promising to bring a “symbolic” amount of aid to thousands of people. Alongside a team of fellow activists, the Swedish activist has put her life on the line, comfortable with whatever fate is dealt to her in the knowledge that the journey she’s embarked upon is a sign of her commitment to humanity.

According to USA Today, the boat (which set sail on Sunday 1 June 2025 with 11 other activists onboard) is being led by the international nonprofit organisation Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), a global coalition that has worked tirelessly for a number of years to try and deliver aid to Gaza while highlighting the inhumanity of the Israel blockade.

Speaking to journalists before she boarded the boat, Thunberg stated: “We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yas (@yaseminacr_)

The 22-year-old continued: “No matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the lives being genocided.”

Users on X have applauded Thunberg, praising her actions and determination. One particularly accurate post pointed to the fact that the young activist truly has more courage in her little finger “than most Western leaders put together.”

However, there have been a number of mainstream news publications who’ve been incredibly critical of the young activist, insisting that the voyage is nothing more than a self-serving publicity stunt. For example, The Telegraph titled its article on the story: Greta Thunberg’s narcissism has escalated to terrifying levels.

Israel has already suggested that it will stop the ship from reaching Gaza, however its methods are unknown. It was only in May that one of the FFC’s humanitarian aid ships ‘Conscience’ was bombed by two drones.

Therefore, there are of course fears that the ship carrying Thunberg might also face such an attack. Indeed, reports have gone live of drone sightings already near the boat, however, some outlets have questioned whether or not these are simply being sent to scare the people onboard.

Speaking with the young activist aboard the ‘Madleen’, global news organisation Democracy Now! asked Thunberg more about her decision to board the ship and take part in this highly dangerous expedition.

“For me personally, I happen to have a platform for some reason, and it is my moral obligation to use that platform. And if my presence on this boat can make a difference, if that can show in any way that the world has not forgotten about Palestine, and to try once again to attempt to break the siege and open up a humanitarian corridor and deliver the extremely needed humanitarian aid, then that is a risk I am willing to take,” she explained.

Some individuals have questioned Thunberg’s apparent sidestep away from climate activism towards international humanitarianism, however, as she explains, they’re intrinsically connected: “We cannot have climate justice without social justice. The reason why I am a climate activist is not because I want to protect trees. I’m a climate activist because I care about human and planetary well-being, and those are extremely interlinked. For example, when we see the genocide in Gaza, of course, there are some very obvious links, that ecocide, environmental destruction is a very common method used in war and to oppress people.”

Speaking of individuals with a public platform, people have also applauded popular YouTuber and children’s entertainer Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, for advocating for the children of Gaza and publicising the conditions they’re currently living in. The creator has expressed the lengths she will go to, both personally and professionally, to speak out on behalf of young children who’re experiencing extreme famine and violence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

Speaking on WBUR, a Boston-based public radio station, Accurso noted: “I wouldn’t be Ms Rachel if I didn’t deeply care about all kids. And I would risk everything, and I will risk my career over and over to stand up for them. It’s all about the kids for me.”

“When you sit with a mother who’s FaceTiming her boys in Gaza who don’t have food, and you see that anguish and you are there with her, it really moves you—I’m sorry to get emotional—to do everything you can for her,” the content creator continued.

Right now, it’s unknown whether or not the ‘Madleen’ will ultimately reach Gaza, but it’s a sure thing that, irrespective of its fate, the entire world will be watching.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Greta Thunberg is no longer the poster girl for the fight against climate change. Why?

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Leo Skepi is known for three things: Loving Versace, black tank tops, and controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Fans rally around Sabrina Carpenter after YouTuber Hannah Pearl Davis labels her catfish of the year

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Fans rally around Sabrina Carpenter after YouTuber Hannah Pearl Davis labels her catfish of the year

By Malavika Pradeep

What is a Labubu? Unboxing the monster plushie capturing hearts, wallets and belt loops

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The White House sparks outrage with ASMR video of shackled immigrants being deported

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is the mermaid eating parties conspiracy theory, and why are TikTokers now obsessed with it?

By Abby Amoakuh

Zoë Kravitz is pushing for a revival of women of colour-led TV series High Fidelity, but Hulu isn’t budging

By Charlie Sawyer

Snow White live action remake faces further controversy for ominous trees and gentle kissing warnings

By Abby Amoakuh

From dinner parties to grocery flexing: Inside Gen Z’s new language of luxury

By Charlie Sawyer

Are Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler feuding? Rumours swirl following Oscars 2025

By Abby Amoakuh

This year’s Golden Globe’s gift bag is worth $1 million, including a wine tasting and weekend getaway

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips’ plan to sleep with 1,000 men doesn’t justify degrading sex workers

By Charlie Sawyer

The #MeToo movement is at risk. How the Harvey Weinstein retrial risks doing unimaginable damage 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why do Gen Zers think KFC is using human meat? Unpacking the controversy behind the chain’s latest ad

By Charlie Sawyer

Bianca Censori to become the new face of SKIMS? Sources hint at Kim Kardashian alliance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Keke Palmer’s past resurfaces amid backlash over Jonathan Majors podcast interview

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Could the next pope be Black? Peter Turkson’s papal bid could rewrite over 1,500 years of Vatican history

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Toddler suspended from nursery for transphobic behaviour sparks UK-wide outrage

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

How incel TikTok accounts are rebranding to avoid getting banned

By Abby Amoakuh

What is soaking? Everything you need to know about the Mormon sex loophole

By Abby Amoakuh

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Ilia Sdralli

Why people hate Taylor Swift’s fashion sense (and why they’re wrong)