Will Greta Thunberg reach Gaza safely amid Israel’s aid blockade?

Speaking to journalists before she boarded the boat, Thunberg stated: “We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity.”

68205

Over the past few days, the world has watched in awe as Greta Thunberg sailed across the ocean towards Gaza, promising to bring a “symbolic” amount of aid to thousands of people. Alongside a team of fellow activists, the Swedish activist has put her life on the line, comfortable with whatever fate is dealt to her in the knowledge that the journey she’s embarked upon is a sign of her commitment to humanity.

According to USA Today, the boat (which set sail on Sunday 1 June 2025 with 11 other activists onboard) is being led by the international nonprofit organisation Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), a global coalition that has worked tirelessly for a number of years to try and deliver aid to Gaza while highlighting the inhumanity of the Israel blockade.

Speaking to journalists before she boarded the boat, Thunberg stated: “We are doing this because no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying, because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas (@yaseminacr_)

The 22-year-old continued: “No matter how dangerous this mission is, it is nowhere near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the lives being genocided.”

Users on X have applauded Thunberg, praising her actions and determination. One particularly accurate post pointed to the fact that the young activist truly has more courage in her little finger “than most Western leaders put together.”

Greta Thunberg has already become one of the greatest icons of the 21st century. A truly beautiful human being ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GqBx4h6475 — Ousman Babir Noor (@ousmannoor) June 2, 2025

Greta Thunberg has more courage in her little finger than most Western leaders put together. — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) June 3, 2025

However, there have been a number of mainstream news publications who’ve been incredibly critical of the young activist, insisting that the voyage is nothing more than a self-serving publicity stunt. For example, The Telegraph titled its article on the story: Greta Thunberg’s narcissism has escalated to terrifying levels.

Israel has already suggested that it will stop the ship from reaching Gaza, however its methods are unknown. It was only in May that one of the FFC’s humanitarian aid ships ‘Conscience’ was bombed by two drones.

Therefore, there are of course fears that the ship carrying Thunberg might also face such an attack. Indeed, reports have gone live of drone sightings already near the boat, however, some outlets have questioned whether or not these are simply being sent to scare the people onboard.

Greta thunberg is currently travelling to Palestine to give aid, and drones have been spotted. They are calling out for help. pic.twitter.com/HM1yZtmUGq — Jaxonloid (@jaxonloid) June 4, 2025

Speaking with the young activist aboard the ‘Madleen’, global news organisation Democracy Now! asked Thunberg more about her decision to board the ship and take part in this highly dangerous expedition.

“For me personally, I happen to have a platform for some reason, and it is my moral obligation to use that platform. And if my presence on this boat can make a difference, if that can show in any way that the world has not forgotten about Palestine, and to try once again to attempt to break the siege and open up a humanitarian corridor and deliver the extremely needed humanitarian aid, then that is a risk I am willing to take,” she explained.

Look how the pro-climate change media turns on Greta Thunberg now that she’s an adult, left the “activist-inc” plantation and attacked the real enemy of humanity. pic.twitter.com/d21hrkLqJT — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) October 13, 2024

Some individuals have questioned Thunberg’s apparent sidestep away from climate activism towards international humanitarianism, however, as she explains, they’re intrinsically connected: “We cannot have climate justice without social justice. The reason why I am a climate activist is not because I want to protect trees. I’m a climate activist because I care about human and planetary well-being, and those are extremely interlinked. For example, when we see the genocide in Gaza, of course, there are some very obvious links, that ecocide, environmental destruction is a very common method used in war and to oppress people.”

Speaking of individuals with a public platform, people have also applauded popular YouTuber and children’s entertainer Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, for advocating for the children of Gaza and publicising the conditions they’re currently living in. The creator has expressed the lengths she will go to, both personally and professionally, to speak out on behalf of young children who’re experiencing extreme famine and violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Rachel (@msrachelforlittles)

Speaking on WBUR, a Boston-based public radio station, Accurso noted: “I wouldn’t be Ms Rachel if I didn’t deeply care about all kids. And I would risk everything, and I will risk my career over and over to stand up for them. It’s all about the kids for me.”

“When you sit with a mother who’s FaceTiming her boys in Gaza who don’t have food, and you see that anguish and you are there with her, it really moves you—I’m sorry to get emotional—to do everything you can for her,” the content creator continued.

Right now, it’s unknown whether or not the ‘Madleen’ will ultimately reach Gaza, but it’s a sure thing that, irrespective of its fate, the entire world will be watching.