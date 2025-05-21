UK women who miscarry could face home and phone searches following new anti-abortion police guidance

Witch-hunts for women who have miscarried are already rife in certain states in the US. Now, it seems as though this accusatory and archaic mindset is officially making its way across the pond.

It’s apparent that the US isn’t alone in its pursuit of complete female subjugation. Recent reports have revealed that new national guidance is now advising police officers in the UK to search women’s homes for abortion drugs and check their phones to look for menstrual cycle tracking apps following unexpected pregnancy loss.

According to The Observer, “new guidance from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) on ‘child death investigation’ advises officers to search for ‘drugs that can terminate pregnancy’ in cases involving stillbirths.”

Further guidance also encourages officers to seize and search women’s digital devices in order to gain access to any menstrual apps or fertility trackers.

But it’s not just a woman’s physical belongings that will now be under examination. The NPCC has also instructed detectives to assess an individual’s knowledge of the pregnancy. Indeed, The Times reported that another note in the guidance stated that “her intentions regarding the pregnancy may be demonstrated through disclosures or admissions by the woman herself.” The severe implications of this instruction in particular are truly terrifying.

This news has been met with immediate criticism, from campaigners and the general public. One netizen shared on X: “Having experienced more than one miscarriage in the past—once when I didn’t even know I was pregnant—this is a diabolical intrusion on women’s autonomy.”

On average, symptoms do not begin until an individual is approximately four to six weeks pregnant. Therefore, it’s strictly common sense to realise that there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of women walking around with absolutely no clue that they’re carrying a child.

For context, the legal limit for taking medication at home to terminate a pregnancy is ten weeks and the maximum limit for abortions in England and Wales and Scotland. Under the supervision of medical professionals, the limit is 24 weeks in most circumstances.

Is unexpected pregnancy loss now going to become a political football in the UK? Witch-hunts for women who have miscarried are already rife in certain states in the US, with government officials searching high and low, finding any excuse to accuse someone of carrying out an illegal abortion.

Harriet Wistrich, founder of the Centre for Women’s Justice, told The Times: “The experience of late termination is often traumatic and to compound this with an intrusive investigation into the woman concerned is an outrageous waste of the limited resources available to criminal justice agencies, who should be focussing on protecting the public from real crime.”

While the NPCC has attempted to assure the public that unexpected pregnancy loss is not something routinely investigated by authorities as a potential illegal abortion, these new guidelines definitely infer that women’s private lives will be subject to greater scrutiny—an unfortunate reality we’ve become accustomed to.