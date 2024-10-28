German company launches first digital condom aiming to block non-consensual recording during sex?

A German company has developed CAMDOM, a ‘digital condom’ app that aims to prevent non-consensual recording during sex by blocking specific features on smartphones.

A German company has unveiled a “digital condom” designed to prevent non-consensual recording during sex. The app, called CAMDOM, is a collaboration between BILLY BOY, a brand known for promoting safe sex, and advertising agency Innocean Berlin. So, how exactly does this tech-savvy protection work? And why is it needed in the first place?

How does a digital condom work?

Users place their smartphones close together and swipe down on a virtual button, which blocks all cameras and microphones before any intimate activity. If one person tries to break the lock and record without the other’s consent, an alarm immediately sounds, alerting the other party of the potential violation. The app can block multiple devices at once, ensuring comprehensive privacy.

To unlock the cameras and microphones, all parties involved must simultaneously press the button, guaranteeing mutual consent for any recording to be re-enabled.

Why do we need digital condoms?

This app couldn’t have come at a better time, as the UK has been grappling with a sharp rise in revenge porn cases. The UK government defines revenge porn as “the sharing of private, sexual materials—photos or videos—without consent, with the intent to cause embarrassment or distress.”

According to data from The Revenge Porn Helpline, reports of these incidents surged by 106 per cent in 2023 alone, highlighting the urgent need for tools like CAMDOM to strengthen privacy protections.

Furthermore, research from Refuge found that one in 14 adults in England and Wales has been threatened with the sharing of their intimate images without consent, further underscoring the growing prevalence of this issue.

Speaking to Ads of Brands, app developer Felipe Almeida described smartphones as an “extension of our body,” containing vast amounts of sensitive data.

BILLY BOY’s Brand Manager, Alexander Strümann, also stated: “BILLY BOY has always been about protecting people in the physical world. Now, we’re taking it a step further by shielding the digital generation from a threat that a regular condom can’t address: the leaking of non-consensual media during sex.”

The CAMDOM app is now available for Android users and will launch on iOS soon.