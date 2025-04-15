The Future
>

Fashion

South Asian creators call out influencers for cultural appropriation after seeing scandi scarves at Coachella

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 15, 2025 at 01:43 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

South Asian creators call out influencers for cultural appropriation after seeing scandi scarves at Coachella
67590

The first weekend of Coachella has officially come to an end—wrapping up on Sunday 13 April 2025. The music festival came back with a bang, showcasing studded boots, lace bralettes, fringe leather jackets, and flower crowns. What began as a celebration of music has long since evolved into an informal runway for the internet’s most stylish influencers and celebrities. However, many of the festival’s fashion staples—namely Native American-inspired feathered headdresses, Bindi-like forehead jewellery, and Romani-esque skirts and dresses—have drawn the ire of critics who argue that these styles amount to cultural appropriation.

Now, South Asian creators on TikTok are speaking up to prevent festival-goers from turning their culture into an aesthetic. And a lot of this conversation is centred around the Dupatta, a long shawl-like scarf traditionally worn by women of South Asian descent, that has made its way into the hands of ‘boho chic’ content creators, who have been referring to it as a Scandinavian scarf. So, here is a breakdown of the controversy.

“If you are not South Asian and you accidentally wore these things because you were looking up cute wedding guest outfits and you didn’t want to do another floral situation, it’s time to stop. It’s time to wrap it up,” content creator Tamillionaire argued in a video titled “Isn’t it Just a Scarf?’ South Asian Attire In The Mainstream.”

@tamillionaire4eva

Start here if you’re considering “a cute scarf accessory” for your next big event 🙂 please. No seriously, listen 😐. South Asian friends, how are you faring? What are you thinking? This is where I’m at! #ohpolly #devonleecarlson #southasian #lehenga #scarf #dupatta #browngirl #desitiktok #trendcycle #ibizaoutfits #southasianfashion #scarftop #scarfstyles #weddingguestoutfit #indianclothes #indianoutfit #reformation

♬ original sound - tamillionaire4eva
@thebadindiantherapist

Start reading The Karma of Brown Folk right now. There’s a free copy online #browngirltiktok #browngirlproblems #scandinavianscarf #dupatta #coachella #culturalappropiation

♬ original sound - The Bad Indian Therapist
@suniabukhari

take me to scandanavia i guess #dupatta #southasianfashion #browngirltiktok #desi #scandanavianstyle #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound - SUNIA

Other creators seemed to agree, calling out the prevalence of this garment at different festivals.

“If I see one more white influencer at Coachella on my feed wearing a dupatta on her head…” TikToker Sunia started while touching her forehead in frustration. “I’m genuinely so pissed [at] the people commenting ‘It’s not that deep, touch some grass’. Catch me outside, catch me outside.”

Equally outraged, content creator Tracy said: “It’s aggravating to hear people call the dupatta the Scandinavian scarf. Yes, racist white people are going to gaslight you. Yes, it’s annoying.”

Most of the outrage was centred around the fact that all markers of the dupatta’s heritage were removed, so the product could be cheaply reproduced for a mass market that was seemingly refusing to acknowledge the identity, tradition, and spirituality the garment was tied to.

Of course, neither cultural appropriation nor its existence at Coachella are new conversations. Marginalised communities have long argued that icons related to their culture were divorced from their history, worn without context, and sold as a trendy and edgy vibe.

On top of that, the festival has a long history of insensitive clothing choices amplified by the tone-deaf fashion of celebrities in attendance.

Vanessa Hudgens, who has been flower-crowed as the ‘Queen of Coachella’, has been called out numerous times for pairing ponchos and maxi dresses with bindis–a symbolic dot on the forehead worn by married women in India as a symbol of life-long commitment to their husbands.

Likewise, Kendall Jenner has previously turned up wearing an Indian “nath”—a piece of Indian bridal jewellery that connects a nose ring to an ear piercing.

In 2014, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio also faced backlash for posting a picture of herself wearing a feathered headdress to Instagram with the caption: “Becoming more inspired for @coachella with this amazing Native American headpiece.” Interestingly, the post has never been taken down…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio)

It’s not exactly promising that we’re still having this conversation more than a decade after the first feathered headdresses sparked outrage, but until something changes, we’ll have to keep having it. Because ignorance might be accidental, but repetition is a choice.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Coffees for $20 and a lukewarm lineup, has Coachella passed its peak and entered its flop era?

By Charlie Sawyer

Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance was so bad, he should probably skip weekend two

By Abby Amoakuh

Only at Coachella can you be caught saying the N-word and still perform without question

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Only at Coachella can you be caught saying the N-word and still perform without question

By Alma Fabiani

Coachella is coming to Fortnite to target festival-goers all year around

By Abby Amoakuh

Kesha calls out P Diddy during surprise performance with Reneé Rapp at Coachella

By Abby Amoakuh

Lavender marriages are going viral right now as Gen Z throws in the towel on modern dating

By Abby Amoakuh

The women in male fields TikTok trend is for the girlies who want to outsmart men at their own game

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

What is the ricezempic diet TikTok trend, and is it really Gen Z’s dupe of Ozempic?

By Abby Amoakuh

This year’s Golden Globe’s gift bag is worth $1 million, including a wine tasting and weekend getaway

By Abby Amoakuh

Backpack bans amid US school shootings leave students hiding tampons in their hair and shoes

By Abby Amoakuh

Aimee Lou Wood urges fans not to copy her teeth as DIY teeth filing trend rises on TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Charlie Sawyer

Can Drake actually sue Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl performance diss?

By Charlie Sawyer

Are Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler feuding? Rumours swirl following Oscars 2025

By Charlie Sawyer

Did Tim Cheese murder John Pork, and how is Simon Claw involved? The lore, explained

By J'Nae Phillips

The goth girl glow-up: How Jenna Ortega’s helping Gen Z rethink this dark aesthetic

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

By Abby Amoakuh

YouTuber Yung Filly faces new allegations of rape and assault in Magaluf after British tourist comes forward

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

By Abby Amoakuh

Sydney Sweeney calls wedding off and consciously uncouples from fiancé Jonathan Davino

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Asteroid 2024 YR4 might be heading to Earth, and Gen Z have a lot to say about it

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey