The Future
>

Science

Man, 81, sentenced to 6 months in prison for trying to create giant hybrid species of wild sheep

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Oct 2, 2024 at 12:43 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Man, 81, sentenced to 6 months in prison for trying to create giant hybrid species of wild sheep
61977

An 81-year-old rancher from Montana, US recently caught the attention of quite literally everyone after it was revealed that he spent the past decade harvesting parts from protected wildlife to create a giant hybrid species of wild sheep. But it doesn’t stop there. He then planned on selling across the country for a premium price. Arthur Schubarth has now been sentenced to six months in federal prison for his Shaun the Sheep shenanigans.

According to The New York Times, Schubarth illegally used tissue from a Marco Polo argali sheep from Central Asia and the testicles of a bighorn sheep native to the Rocky Mountains to make large hybrids of sheep that he could sell at high prices to shooting preserves.

The scheme allegedly began in 2013, shortly after a Montana livestock worker returned to the US from Kyrgyzstan and delivered tissue from the Marco Polo argali sheep to Schubarth. Prosecutors later explained that, for nearly a decade up until 2021, Schubarth illegally used this tissue, which is banned in Montana, to create the new mammoth species.

The Associated Press also revealed that part of Schubarth’s motivation for creating this hybrid sheep was so that he could sell the sheep at an extortionate price for captive trophy hunting in Texas and Minnesota.

The scheme was discovered by authorities after they learned that he was using forged veterinary inspection certificates to move sheep in and out of Montana.

The judge allocated to Schubarth’s case explained how it was extremely difficult to come up with a sentence for the defendant. US District Court Judge Brian Morris stated that he weighed Schubarth’s age and clean criminal record, while also mentioning the need to impose a sentence that would deter anyone else from trying to “change the genetic makeup of the creatures” on earth.

Speaking to the judge and the court, the 81-year-old announced: “I will have to work the rest of my life to repair everything I’ve done.” Indeed, amplifying his client’s emotions, Schubarth’s attorney, Jason Holden, noted how deciding to clone the giant Marco Polo sheep had ruined his client’s “life, reputation and family.” “I think this has broken him,” Holden continued.

Some users on social media definitely felt as though the sentencing was unfair and indeed questioned whether or not what Schubarth had done was even a legitimate crime:

That being said, the fact that Schubarth’s primary motivation for the experiment was concerning captive trophy hunting understandably didn’t go down too well with some netizens:

Either way, it’s fair to say that Schubarth has definitely made his mark on the livestock world. Also, one second to remember the first-ever sheep clone, Dolly… May she rest in peace.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

A sheep has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

By Abby Amoakuh

A herd of sheep have started behaving strangely after eating 100kg of cannabis

By Malavika Pradeep

Farmers in New Zealand may soon be taxed for cow and sheep burps

Keep On Reading

By Malavika Pradeep

Farmers in New Zealand may soon be taxed for cow and sheep burps

By Charlie Sawyer

Allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption: a recap of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s week

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Beast Games mistreatment to resurfaced racist comments, is MrBeast finally getting cancelled?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Are gender quotas in schools sabotaging success for girls? Bulgaria’s controversial policy puts boys ahead

By Alma Fabiani

What is a nepo baby, and why do they make everyone so mad?

By Louis Shankar

60th Venice Biennale proves that art is rarely, if ever, apolitical

By Abby Amoakuh

US election Nostradamus predicts formidable odds for Biden as Trump’s lead narrows

By Abby Amoakuh

The Tortured Poets Department might have some flops, but it’s Taylor Swift at her most vulnerable

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

MrBeast launches his own investigation into Ava Kris Tyson after disturbing grooming allegations come to light 

By Abby Amoakuh

Jacquie Alexander blasts crime ring disguised as club that stole from her and Simone Biles

By Abby Amoakuh

Will Jenna Ortega return for season 5 of You? Fans share the wildest theories for the show’s finale

By Malavika Pradeep

5 of TXT member Yeonjun’s most iconic style moments and how to recreate them

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Children as young as 14 participate in feral cat-killing competition, leaving over 300 animals dead

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega deleted X after receiving pictures of nudes and underaged deepfake porn of herself

By Charlie Sawyer

17-year-old Sabrina Carpenter visibly uncomfortable in resurfaced clip featuring sexting questions

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ariana Grande under fire from victim’s families for confessing that her dream dinner guest would be Jeffrey Dahmer

By Abby Amoakuh

Anti-abortion OBGYN who said 9-year-olds are fine to give birth appointed to maternal death committee

By Abby Amoakuh

How Republicans are slowly but surely excluding trans people from the US presidential election

By Charlie Sawyer

Gather around girlies: Here’s what to expect from the UK general election result

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Dune a space opera or a political warning we can’t afford to ignore?