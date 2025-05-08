Is Brooklyn Beckham feuding with his family? Rumours circulate after the chef skips his dad David Beckham’s 50th birthday

Some sources have begun to speculate that there might be some cracks appearing in the Beckham family, with rumours circulating online that there’s an ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo.

68051

David Beckham recently celebrated his 50th birthday, opting for a number of super low-key parties and lavish dinners to commemorate the special occasion. And while the entire brood appeared to be present, travelling far and wide to celebrate their dad’s birthday, one particular person (and their partner) were notably absent: Brooklyn Beckham, the ex-footballer’s eldest son, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Celebrating her husband’s 50th, Victoria posted a sweet video of capturing some of the couple’s most memorable moments on Instagram. The caption read: “When I look at this video, I think, ‘Wow… how lucky am I!!’ 😂 You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th @davidbeckham!!! I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me xxx”

Typically, when one of the Beckham children is missing from a family photo or get together, either David or Victoria will tag them in the caption and express their love and affection. However, on this occasion, both Brooklyn and Nicola were scrubbed, not an @ in sight.

Some sources have begun to speculate that there might be some cracks appearing in the Beckham family, with rumours circulating online that there’s an ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo. Indeed others, including a number of high profile conservative commentators, have insinuated that Beckham’s eldest son didn’t even call his father to let him know he’d not be attending any of his opulent birthday parties.

No sympathy for the Beckham’s here.

Brooklyn is an entitled talentless little brat.

But they created this monster by pushing him into the very odd world of nepo baby celebrity. pic.twitter.com/VegezIx1gj — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 3, 2025

The drift has allegedly come due to Romeo’s relationship with London-based model and DJ Kim Turnbull. The model supposedly dated Brooklyn for a short time years ago, thereby prompting tension between the brothers. Brooklyn usually never misses a family event, especially one with such significance, so his absence has definitely caused some chaos online.

An unknown source told People: “There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family. The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life.”

So, are the Beckham brood at odds? Will there be a reconciliation? All questions that warrant our undivided attention. Stay tuned.