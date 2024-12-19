Brooklyn Beckham sparks internet frenzy as he teases new career move

Brooklyn Beckham has just teased his new venture as a wine influencer, leaving fans divided and sparking yet another conversation about nepotism.

Brooklyn Beckham is making waves on social media yet again. This time, however, it’s not because of his questionable photography or cooking skills, but rather because the nepo baby is officially venturing into the world of fine wine. The 25-year-old, known for his ever-evolving career pursuits, has sparked curiosity (and some criticism) after appearing in a video with luxury brokers Sotheby’s to discuss his passion for vintage wines.

During an interview with Sotheby’s sommelier Lukas Dempsey, Beckham shared his evolving taste in wine, stating: “The more I collect wine, I only like to buy from [the] 2000s and above now.” However, Beckham did go on to note that he does have a few older bottles, revealing that his favourite is a Petrus 1979 Pomerol, priced at over £2,500. The former model added, “One of my favourite years was actually the last time England won the World Cup in 1966—Mouton [a vintage Bordeaux]. I love that year.”

Social media users were quick to comment on Beckham’s foray into wine, with many marvelling at his unpredictable career trajectory. “Brooklyn Beckham might be the funniest nepo baby,” one netizen wrote. Another commented: “Surely it’s a parody at this point….”

This isn’t Beckham’s first attempt at pursuing an unconventional path. He has previously dabbled in photography, cooking, and even hot sauce creation. In 2017, he published a photography book titled What I See, which received mixed reviews for its simplistic captions, such as one accompanying a blurry photo that read: “Dinner. I like this picture—it’s out of focus but you can tell there’s a lot going on.”

Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions pic.twitter.com/012PeCcED4 — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) June 23, 2017

Later, in 2021, Beckham launched a cooking show on Facebook Watch called Cookin’ With Brooklyn. The series faced backlash after it was revealed that Beckham had no formal training, with critics questioning whether the show was more about his family name than his culinary skills. Ouch…

According to The New York Post, the production reportedly required a team of 62 professionals to help Beckham demonstrate how to make a sandwich, including a “culinary producer” to approve recipes, five camera operators, and nine producers.

And, remember when in 2022, Beckham entered the drinks market with an alcoholic beverage brand, Wesake, inspired by his love of Japanese cuisine and sake. Then, more recently in October 2023, he launched a luxury hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which he claimed filled a gap in the market for high-end condiments.

Fans and critics alike have noted Beckham’s frequent career changes, with some applauding his efforts to explore his passions while others dismiss his ventures as the result of privilege.

At this point, Brooklyn Beckham has had more professions than Barbie https://t.co/FPbY6U1Wq9 — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) January 19, 2023

Beckham has addressed the scrutiny in the past. For example, in 2023 during an interview for Insider he stated: “I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.” Oh Brooklyn, don’t let the haters get you down.