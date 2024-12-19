Culture
>

Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham sparks internet frenzy as he teases new career move

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Dec 19, 2024 at 12:43 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Brooklyn Beckham sparks internet frenzy as he teases new career move
64662

Brooklyn Beckham is making waves on social media yet again. This time, however, it’s not because of his questionable photography or cooking skills, but rather because the nepo baby is officially venturing into the world of fine wine. The 25-year-old, known for his ever-evolving career pursuits, has sparked curiosity (and some criticism) after appearing in a video with luxury brokers Sotheby’s to discuss his passion for vintage wines.

During an interview with Sotheby’s sommelier Lukas Dempsey, Beckham shared his evolving taste in wine, stating: “The more I collect wine, I only like to buy from [the] 2000s and above now.” However, Beckham did go on to note that he does have a few older bottles, revealing that his favourite is a Petrus 1979 Pomerol, priced at over £2,500. The former model added, “One of my favourite years was actually the last time England won the World Cup in 1966—Mouton [a vintage Bordeaux]. I love that year.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)

Social media users were quick to comment on Beckham’s foray into wine, with many marvelling at his unpredictable career trajectory. “Brooklyn Beckham might be the funniest nepo baby,” one netizen wrote. Another commented: “Surely it’s a parody at this point….”

This isn’t Beckham’s first attempt at pursuing an unconventional path. He has previously dabbled in photography, cooking, and even hot sauce creation. In 2017, he published a photography book titled What I See, which received mixed reviews for its simplistic captions, such as one accompanying a blurry photo that read: “Dinner. I like this picture—it’s out of focus but you can tell there’s a lot going on.”

Later, in 2021, Beckham launched a cooking show on Facebook Watch called Cookin’ With Brooklyn. The series faced backlash after it was revealed that Beckham had no formal training, with critics questioning whether the show was more about his family name than his culinary skills. Ouch…

According to The New York Post, the production reportedly required a team of 62 professionals to help Beckham demonstrate how to make a sandwich, including a “culinary producer” to approve recipes, five camera operators, and nine producers.

And, remember when in 2022, Beckham entered the drinks market with an alcoholic beverage brand, Wesake, inspired by his love of Japanese cuisine and sake. Then, more recently in October 2023, he launched a luxury hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which he claimed filled a gap in the market for high-end condiments.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WESAKE (@drinkwesake)

Fans and critics alike have noted Beckham’s frequent career changes, with some applauding his efforts to explore his passions while others dismiss his ventures as the result of privilege.

Beckham has addressed the scrutiny in the past. For example, in 2023 during an interview for Insider he stated: “I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.” Oh Brooklyn, don’t let the haters get you down.

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Top Captain Holt moments from Brooklyn Nine-Nine that will make us miss Andre Braugher

By Jack Ramage

The rich are once again stealing from the working class: this time, it’s football

By Meehika Barua

Are the days of rich bad boys over? Season 2 of And Just Like That… is over toxic love interests

By Abby Amoakuh

Russian kids attend North Korean summer camps for White House attack simulations

By J'Nae Phillips

From it girl-coded headphones to unsnatchable phone cases, techwear is Gen Z’s new obsession

By Abby Amoakuh

Democratic National Convention 2024: The Obamas bring the house down and Gus Walz proudly cries

By Malavika Pradeep

Meet Sonny Angels, the pocket boyfriends helping Gen Zers navigate adulthood

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Project 2025, the extreme right-wing wish list being compared to The Handmaid’s Tale?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Beetlejuice lips are the latest TikTok beauty trend urging Gen Z to embrace their natural looks

By Charlie Sawyer

SheerLuxe’s new AI-generated editor isn’t a stroke of genius, it’s a sign of ignorance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Heinz really think it could get away with racist stereotypes in a UK advert during Black History Month?

By Charlie Sawyer

Should you boycott Sephora? TikTok conspiracy claims beauty giant donated to Trump’s presidential campaign

By Charlie Sawyer

Women are having their images stolen from Vinted and posted on misogynistic websites

By Abby Amoakuh

Jubilee star Dean Withers issues apology after racist and homophobic posts resurface

By Abby Amoakuh

Sexual assault and self-harm in women’s jails skyrocket as prisons become too overcrowded

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ohio Landlord fined $200,000 for forcing female tenants into sex for rent schemes

By Charlie Sawyer

How the EDL is using extremist influencers to fuel misinformation and violence across the UK

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside the surge of juvenile crime in China: The role of left-behind children

By Abby Amoakuh

Election Day 2024: What will a second Trump term mean for women across the US?

By Charlie Sawyer

From Page 3 to Gen Z icon: Why Katie Price captured our hearts