Culture
>

Celebrities

Emma Watson reveals disgusting paparazzi ambush on her 18th birthday

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 19, 2025 at 04:15 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Emma Watson reveals disgusting paparazzi ambush on her 18th birthday
68272

With so much attention and controversy surrounding the upcoming HBO Max Harry Potter reboot, it’s unsurprising that stories about the original cast are circulating online. The most viral right now? A rather disturbing revelation about how paparazzi violated Emma Watson’s privacy and dignity at her 18th birthday party.

An article from Cosmopolitan in 2016 features how Watson revealed the details of this awful experience during a speech the actor made at the launch of HeForShe Arts week, “a celebration of gender equality in the arts,” in New York.

“I remember on my 18th birthday I came out of my birthday party and photographers laid down on the pavement and took photographs up my skirt, which were then published on the front of the English tabloid [newspapers] the next morning. If they had published the photographs 24 hours earlier they would have been illegal, but because I had just turned 18 they were legal.”

Watson has always been a fierce advocate for women in the film industry, as well as just women worldwide. Appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014, the actor has regularly delivered public speeches, calling upon the public to recognise the importance of female liberation and solidarity.

@sadboistorm

feminist & proud! #foryou #emmawatson #speech #feminism #equality #women #men #school #media #bodypositivity #choice #education

♬ original sound - ⚡️

A number of Watson’s fans have expressed disgust and disappointment at the way in which the paparazzi approached photographing a young girl. 

There’s definitely something to be said about the fact that Watson turning 18 should not have automatically given these photographers the green light to infringe on her basic human rights.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Harry Potter TV series crew bewildered over production’s strange decision on location to film iconic scene

By Charlie Sawyer

Harry Potter star defends Tom Felton over his controversial comments on JK Rowling’s transphobia

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans express concern after Harry Potter TV series announces the casting of Harry, Ron, and Hermione

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans express concern after Harry Potter TV series announces the casting of Harry, Ron, and Hermione

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith and Erewhon launch a $23 Wellness from Scratch smoothie. A must try for tradwives?

By Abby Amoakuh

Why are people tagging Bad Bunny in videos of them crying? The DtMF TikTok trend explained

By Charlie Sawyer

Odd Muse founder Aimee Smale fights back against fast fashion controversy on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Are Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler feuding? Rumours swirl following Oscars 2025

By Abby Amoakuh

From Darfur to Tigray, conflict-related sexual violence is devastating the lives of young women and girls globally

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

The cozy gaming trend is empowering women to dominate space in a male-centred industry

By Abby Amoakuh

Campaigners call for gamers who carry out virtual rape in the metaverse to be charged as real-life sex offenders

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Latino boycott of Coca-Cola goes viral after TikTok claims the company reported workers to ICE

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Justin Bieber unfollow Usher on Instagram because of his former ties to Diddy?

By Charlie Sawyer

Can Drake actually sue Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl performance diss?

By Charlie Sawyer

Netflix’s new viral movie, The Life List, is prompting Gen Zers to break up with their boyfriends

By Abby Amoakuh

Meta now allows content calling women property and household items on its social platforms

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From teen mum to Gen Z favourite, Angela Rayner is the icon politics needs

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

By Abby Amoakuh

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Asteroid 2024 YR4 might be heading to Earth, and Gen Z have a lot to say about it