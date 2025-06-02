Culture
>

Entertainment

Harry Potter TV series crew bewildered over production’s strange decision on location to film iconic scene

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 2, 2025 at 12:07 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Harry Potter TV series crew bewildered over production’s strange decision on location to film iconic scene
68183

When the Harry Potter TV series recently broke the internet after officially revealing the three young actors cast as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, most of us naturally assumed that would mark the end of the week’s theatrics. But no, more drama has emerged, as has been the case throughout the entire lead-up to the highly anticipated HBO reboot. Fans, and supposedly members of the crew, are currently up in arms about a particular filming decision regarding location…

According to recent reports, filming has officially begun on the Harry Potter series, which is due to run for the next ten years (with each season covering each of JK Rowling’s books). 

All of the original Harry Potter films were filmed exclusively in the UK, a fact that a number of British fans hold very close.

That’s why it allegedly sparked some controversy when the news slipped that one of the most iconic scenes from the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was actually going to be filmed off the coast of France.

The scene in question depicts the moment Harry is first told that he’s a wizard by Hogwart’s gamekeeper, Hagrid. In the books, the scene—an isolated hut in the middle of the sea—takes place on an island off Cornwall. But this won’t be the case for the series.

@lostcyberghost

You Are A Wizard Harry! #HarryPotter#Hagrid

♬ Harry Potter and The Philosophers Stone - lostcyberghost

An anonymous source revealed to The Sun: “This caused a certain amount of amusement among the British crew who all agreed that they could have easily got windswept in virtually any part of the British Isles.”

“They’ve been slightly bewildered by the fact they’ve actually gone to France to make a show which is so British—particularly since it’s the first place they’ve gone to and they’re doing key scenes there. For fans it’s likely to be a sign that with American producers running the show, it might not be as mindful of Harry Potter as a national treasure that shouldn’t be tampered with,” the source continued.

At this point, it does feel like the public will find any excuse to criticise the HBO series, which is understandable given the combination of transphobe JK Rowling at the helm and the overwhelming sense that a reboot simply isn’t necessary. Either way, efforts from the crew are steaming ahead.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans express concern after Harry Potter TV series announces the casting of Harry, Ron, and Hermione

By Charlie Sawyer

First look at $1 billion UK mini city where controversial HBO Harry Potter series will be filmed

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

First look at $1 billion UK mini city where controversial HBO Harry Potter series will be filmed

By Abby Amoakuh

South Asian creators call out influencers for cultural appropriation after seeing scandi scarves at Coachella

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr declares war on teen sperm count, stating it’s an existential crisis

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Telegram the biggest threat to women’s safety? Chats for rape advice and sharing nudes suggest so

By Charlie Sawyer

How Emily Bhatnagar transformed her father’s cancer battle into a lifeline for sick children

By Abby Amoakuh

White women can’t just use the 4B movement to swear off men, they also need to hold each other accountable

By Charlie Sawyer

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto accused of sexual assault in viral TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok’s viral Chubby Filter sparks backlash for promoting fatphobia

By Abby Amoakuh

Gisèle Pelicot trial prompts French politicians to incorporate consent in rape law after years of resistence

By Abby Amoakuh

From dinner parties to grocery flexing: Inside Gen Z’s new language of luxury

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything there is to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Charlie Sawyer

Madison Beer opens up about reconnecting with the person who leaked her explicit photos as a teen

By Abby Amoakuh

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs turns off comments amid Chris Hughes romance rumours

By Charlie Sawyer

Why has the new sculpture of a Black American woman in Times Square prompted mass outrage?

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton fans on X accuse show of sidelining Simone Ashley and her character Kate Sharma

By Charlie Sawyer

Chris Brown is facing over 10 years in prison. Here’s how his violent past has led him here

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Charlie Sawyer

First look at $1 billion UK mini city where controversial HBO Harry Potter series will be filmed

By Charlie Sawyer

These TikTok theories are going viral despite Hannah Kobayashi’s sighting in Mexico