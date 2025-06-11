Culture
>

Entertainment

Harry Potter star defends Tom Felton over his controversial comments on JK Rowling’s transphobia

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 11, 2025 at 12:09 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Harry Potter star defends Tom Felton over his controversial comments on JK Rowling’s transphobia
68219

Harry Potter alumnus Tom Felton recently found himself in hot waters after the actor, known best for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the franchise, told news outlets that he’s “not really attuned” to JK Rowling’s transphobic views. Surprisingly, since then, another former Harry Potter star has come out in support of Felton’s comments.

Felton has been dominating headlines recently after it was announced that the actor would be returning to the iconic series by playing Malfoy in the upcoming Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harry Potter on Broadway (@cursedchildus)

During a recent red carpet interview at the 2025 Tony Awards, the controversial moment in question was captured. Asked directly by Variety about his stance, Felton stated: “I can’t say it [impacts me], I’m not really that attuned to it. I have not seen anything bring the world together more than [Harry] Potter. [JK Rowling]’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

Over the past several years, JK Rowling has become the poster child of the anti-trans movement, particularly in the UK. Both the writer’s incessant personal attacks and public political backing have contributed to a growing wave of transphobia, casting a dark cloud over the entire Harry Potter universe.

Safe to say that netizens online did not take kindly to Felton’s blatant disregard and dismissal of Rowling’s actions and rhetoric. The very fact that the actor plainly stated that the topic at hand didn’t impact him also spoke volumes.

A number of users online pointed to the fact that Felton’s former castmates Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson have all understandably distanced themselves from Rowling. Furthermore, they’ve actively stood in solidarity with the trans community in public, defending their rights and doing their best to push for progress:

@thedollshistory

please repost. Emma Watson talks with a transgender woman about transrights 🤍#emmawatson #transgender #interview #transrights #lgbt #parislees

♬ original sound - Soul ❦

However, not all of the Harry Potter film cast feel the same. In fact, Felton’s on-screen father, played by Jason Isaacs, has come forward to show his support for the actor.

Replying to a video clip posted on X showing Felton expressing love and admiration for Isaacs, The White Lotus star wrote: “Saw you presenting on the Tonys tonight son – you looked good, sounded good and did great. Tickets booked for November x”

Felton will take the stage at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from 11 November 2025, becoming the first cast member from the original film franchise to reprise their role.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Harry Potter TV series crew bewildered over production’s strange decision on location to film iconic scene

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Abby Amoakuh

John Lithgow fumbles JK Rowling question as Harry Potter TV show cast struggles with fan backlash

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

John Lithgow fumbles JK Rowling question as Harry Potter TV show cast struggles with fan backlash

By Alma Fabiani

The disturbing TikTok trend sexualising fake Down syndrome faces using AI filters

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Asteroid 2024 YR4 might be heading to Earth, and Gen Z have a lot to say about it

By Abby Amoakuh

Scarlett Johansson hits back against deepfake antisemitism campaign condemning Kanye West

By Charlie Sawyer

Transformers director Michael Bay officially confirmed to direct movie about viral Skibidi Toilet meme

By Charlie Sawyer

Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez killed during TikTok livestream in alleged femicide

By Abby Amoakuh

Meta now allows content calling women property and household items on its social platforms

By Abby Amoakuh

TikToker who started the NYC influencers are boring trend fired from her job for the viral video

By Charlie Sawyer

First Kim Kardashian, now Bianca Censori: How Kanye West uses fashion to subjugate the women in his life

By Charlie Sawyer

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

By Abby Amoakuh

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl dancer Zül-Qarnain Nantambu sets record straight on viral protest

By Charlie Sawyer

President Trump and JD Vance angry over the DNC setting up a taco truck outside RNC headquarters

By Charlie Sawyer

Meta labels tampons, breast pumps, and period pants as sexual content amid rising censorship

By Charlie Sawyer

From breaking up families to spreading rumours about Joe Biden’s death, here’s what QAnons been up to

By Charlie Sawyer

UK women who miscarry could face home and phone searches following new anti-abortion police guidance

By Abby Amoakuh

Enough founder Katie White and experts debate whether self-swab DNA kits are a breakthrough or a risk to rape justice

By Charlie Sawyer

Mason Disick starts trending on X after rumours circulate that he has a secret child named Piper

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Tate McRae a secret Trump supporter? Fans react to viral speculation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Celebrities call out Blue Origin for sending Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez to space

By Abby Amoakuh

Chappell Roan faces backlash from TikTok moms for likening motherhood to hell