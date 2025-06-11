Harry Potter star defends Tom Felton over his controversial comments on JK Rowling’s transphobia

Tom Felton has been dominating headlines after it was announced that the actor would be returning to the series by playing Malfoy in the upcoming Broadway production of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’.

Harry Potter alumnus Tom Felton recently found himself in hot waters after the actor, known best for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the franchise, told news outlets that he’s “not really attuned” to JK Rowling’s transphobic views. Surprisingly, since then, another former Harry Potter star has come out in support of Felton’s comments.

During a recent red carpet interview at the 2025 Tony Awards, the controversial moment in question was captured. Asked directly by Variety about his stance, Felton stated: “I can’t say it [impacts me], I’m not really that attuned to it. I have not seen anything bring the world together more than [Harry] Potter. [JK Rowling]’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

Tom Felton says the controversy around J.K. Rowling's political views doesn't impact him: "I'm not really that attuned to it…I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. She's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful." #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/T7KSMNbFds — Variety (@Variety) June 8, 2025

Over the past several years, JK Rowling has become the poster child of the anti-trans movement, particularly in the UK. Both the writer’s incessant personal attacks and public political backing have contributed to a growing wave of transphobia, casting a dark cloud over the entire Harry Potter universe.

Safe to say that netizens online did not take kindly to Felton’s blatant disregard and dismissal of Rowling’s actions and rhetoric. The very fact that the actor plainly stated that the topic at hand didn’t impact him also spoke volumes.

this is what privilege looks like, and we shouldn't ignore how much harm looking the other way because things don't affect us directly does. don't be Tom Felton https://t.co/cKouy0of8A — Lizzie 🌈🌈🌈 (@lizziethat) June 8, 2025

Fuck Tom Felton for his spinelessness, but also fuck that journalist for calling JK Rowling’s transphobia a “Twitterverse controversy.” What a disgusting way to refer to the violent hatred that she’s spewing towards the trans community, who she wants to eliminate from this earth. https://t.co/8Eg14yvZqY — Arthur (Free Palestine🍉🔻) (@arthur_ant18) June 8, 2025

tom felton after he read all mrs terf's tweets and saw the risk of being fully jobless forever if he said something about it: https://t.co/OxL7im6wmJ pic.twitter.com/PG7M4Ceen3 — . (@itsayreamon) June 8, 2025

A number of users online pointed to the fact that Felton’s former castmates Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson have all understandably distanced themselves from Rowling. Furthermore, they’ve actively stood in solidarity with the trans community in public, defending their rights and doing their best to push for progress:

meanwhile daniel radcliffe has released multiple statements condemning jkr’s views, moderated an episode for the “sharing space” series with the trevor project, signed an open letter to congress demanding protection for trans people, and actively donates to lgbtqia+ orgs https://t.co/51qOTOZTJa — sam (@radcliffemcavoy) June 11, 2025

However, not all of the Harry Potter film cast feel the same. In fact, Felton’s on-screen father, played by Jason Isaacs, has come forward to show his support for the actor.

Replying to a video clip posted on X showing Felton expressing love and admiration for Isaacs, The White Lotus star wrote: “Saw you presenting on the Tonys tonight son – you looked good, sounded good and did great. Tickets booked for November x”

Saw you presenting on the Tonys tonight son – you looked good, sounded good and did great. Tickets booked for November x https://t.co/oOplhgJn1g — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) June 9, 2025

Felton will take the stage at the Lyric Theatre in New York City from 11 November 2025, becoming the first cast member from the original film franchise to reprise their role.