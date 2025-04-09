Are Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins feuding? Fans freak out after The White Lotus co-stars unfollow each other

Season three of ‘The White Lotus’ may be over, but rumours of a rift between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are just beginning. What’s really going on between the two?

67438

Season three of The White Lotus has officially wrapped up, with its final episode having dropped on Monday, 7 April 2025, leaving fans with a bittersweet feeling. One of the main talking points after the finale was the heartbreaking death of the fan-favourite couple of the season, Rick, played by Walton Goggins, and Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood. Honestly, I’m still not over that emotional rollercoaster, especially seeing Chelsea’s character meet such a tragic end.

However, just when we thought we’d caught our breath, Goggins stirred up even more emotions with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Goggins posted 18 pictures dedicated to Rick and Chelsea, showing behind-the-scenes moments of him and his co-star while filming.

Along with these images, the actor expressed his gratitude for working with Lou, and his words seemed to carry a deeper, almost intimate sentiment. “Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story,” Goggins wrote. His tribute continued, exploring themes of love, trauma, and beauty. Fans went wild, some even speculating that the actor might have been pouring his heart out in what looked like a love letter to his co-star.

what do you mean walton goggins posted the entire silver springs song with pictures of him with aimee?? each pic continuing the rest of the song. just them.

all of that coming from this guy who’s married, and said that aimee is his soulmate. pic.twitter.com/DOeFr0WWhe — mariana (@nickmrller) April 7, 2025

walton goggins wife watching him post a 17 pictures of him and aimee lou wood in his stories set to silver springs in addition to making an actual post with 11 pictures of them together quoting aeschylus speaking about pain in the heart pic.twitter.com/pK3X3KjScc — ani (@beaarthur85) April 7, 2025

But then came a twist that had fans mega confused. Goggins posted another tribute to The White Lotus cast, tagging everyone except for one person: Aimee Lou Wood. Fans were quick to notice the missing tag and began questioning why she was excluded. Some even speculated that Lou might have blocked her co-star. The drama got even more intense when people realised that Goggins no longer follows Lou on Instagram, though he still follows all of his other castmates.

Some fans dug into their social media activity, pointing out that they had once been very public with their friendship, doing press together and sharing moments on social media. But now, things have cooled off, and only posts from HBO-affiliated accounts feature them together.

Goggins previously spoke highly of Lou, calling her a soulmate and expressing deep admiration for her talent. In interviews, both actors mentioned how close they became during the filming process. Goggins even described their connection as something similar to their characters Rick and Chelsea, which makes the recent silence all the more intriguing.

jason isaacs talking about cast romances & friendship fallouts filming TWL S3… walton goggins calling aimee lou a soulmate of his & that she was more important to him than anybody on set & they got “enmeshed like rick and chelsea were”…. & now he and aimee unfollowed each other pic.twitter.com/7A57KI0ByS — lulu 🐬 (@babylubabylu) April 4, 2025

However, as one fan pointed out, this kind of on-set bond can often be short-lived, and it’s not unusual for them to quickly transition into other work without staying in constant contact. So, while the speculation around Goggins and Lou is entertaining, it’s important to remember that this might just be part of the nature of the acting world.

Everyone on here reading tea leaves on Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood clearly has never met actors, who are constantly emotionally over the top with each other, until they move on to their next job and don't even keep in touch. — Carl Wilson (@carlzoilus) April 8, 2025

So, what’s really going on behind the scenes? Are we witnessing a friendship unravel, or is there more to the story?

For now, it seems we’ll have to wait for the truth. But until then, the mystery of what happened between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood continues to intrigue fans and leave us all wondering: Is there more drama brewing behind the scenes of The White Lotus?