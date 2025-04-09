Are Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins feuding? Fans freak out after The White Lotus co-stars unfollow each other

Season three of The White Lotus has officially wrapped up, with its final episode having dropped on Monday, 7 April 2025, leaving fans with a bittersweet feeling. One of the main talking points after the finale was the heartbreaking death of the fan-favourite couple of the season, Rick, played by Walton Goggins, and Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood. Honestly, I’m still not over that emotional rollercoaster, especially seeing Chelsea’s character meet such a tragic end.
However, just when we thought we’d caught our breath, Goggins stirred up even more emotions with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Goggins posted 18 pictures dedicated to Rick and Chelsea, showing behind-the-scenes moments of him and his co-star while filming.
Along with these images, the actor expressed his gratitude for working with Lou, and his words seemed to carry a deeper, almost intimate sentiment. “Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story,” Goggins wrote. His tribute continued, exploring themes of love, trauma, and beauty. Fans went wild, some even speculating that the actor might have been pouring his heart out in what looked like a love letter to his co-star.
But then came a twist that had fans mega confused. Goggins posted another tribute to The White Lotus cast, tagging everyone except for one person: Aimee Lou Wood. Fans were quick to notice the missing tag and began questioning why she was excluded. Some even speculated that Lou might have blocked her co-star. The drama got even more intense when people realised that Goggins no longer follows Lou on Instagram, though he still follows all of his other castmates.
Some fans dug into their social media activity, pointing out that they had once been very public with their friendship, doing press together and sharing moments on social media. But now, things have cooled off, and only posts from HBO-affiliated accounts feature them together.
Goggins previously spoke highly of Lou, calling her a soulmate and expressing deep admiration for her talent. In interviews, both actors mentioned how close they became during the filming process. Goggins even described their connection as something similar to their characters Rick and Chelsea, which makes the recent silence all the more intriguing.
However, as one fan pointed out, this kind of on-set bond can often be short-lived, and it’s not unusual for them to quickly transition into other work without staying in constant contact. So, while the speculation around Goggins and Lou is entertaining, it’s important to remember that this might just be part of the nature of the acting world.
So, what’s really going on behind the scenes? Are we witnessing a friendship unravel, or is there more to the story?
For now, it seems we’ll have to wait for the truth. But until then, the mystery of what happened between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood continues to intrigue fans and leave us all wondering: Is there more drama brewing behind the scenes of The White Lotus?