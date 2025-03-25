The White Lotus star Sam Nivola speaks out about gay incest scene amid calls for boycott

Audiences reacted with shock and disgust as the Ratliff brothers partook in a threesome, resulting in online vitriol, boycott calls, and actor Sam Nivola setting the record straight about their relationship.

In this strange age, it has become increasingly difficult to shock people but somehow The White Lotus creator Mike White managed to do just that in episode six of the show’s third season. It featured more suicidal mania by a fallen tycoon, greater ruptures within a friendship triangle tethering towards collapse, and the incestious tension between the Ratliff brothers that has been broiling for episodes finally being enacted. Audiences observed with shock and disgust as the two partook in the same threesome, resulting in online vitriol, boycott calls, and actor Sam Nivola setting the record straight about their strange relationship.

I think Mike White threw in the whole Saxon and Lochlan incest thing just to show us how a homophobic republican is made.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/OrRlqu9w6t — Jhony (@_jhony8) March 24, 2025

Victoria after learning that her daughter is moving to Thailand, her sons are kissing each other, her husband is going to jail and they now have no money #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/qLoXyjCzmL — Khadj (@GanzgangK) March 17, 2025

For context, episode five left the brothers off drunk and drugged out at a boat party, with party girls Chelsea and the enigmatic Chloe, who had her eyes set on Lochlan (played by Sam Nivola). And besides one playful kiss between the siblings, as the women present egged them on, the incest in the episode remained relatively limited.

In episode six, however, his older brother Saxon experiences flashbacks of the now nebulous night in question. This includes memories of him having sex with Chloe, followed by Lochlan sleeping with the former model… with him lying next to them… masturbating. And unfortunately, it gets weirder than that. Much, much weirder… Saxon realises that Lochlan was jerking him off at one point, leaving him sick to his stomach as the knowledge settles in.

Of course, Saxon insists that they “both blacked out” and blames the drugs for the controversial incident, however, that explanation doesn’t seem entirely convincing to Chloe, who mocks the siblings.

Someone said “call me by our shared last name” about the brothers in white lotus and now I’m scared to keep watching it. — shinobyl (@macaroni_ball) March 20, 2025

saxon and lochlan waking up on the yacht the next morning #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/39BwmoNwfu — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 24, 2025

lorazepam mom: how was y’alls boat party saxon and lochlan: #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/eFi4d8iwD7 — wrenn (@cerseilannister) March 24, 2025

Fans have quickly taken to social media to share their thoughts about this bizarre twist, with some even vowing to boycott the show:

The fake out at the beginning of white lotus tonight was a new low for the show. Like I get that the show is running on fumes at this point but come on — Aaron H. Aceves (@aaronhaceves) March 24, 2025

the white lotus has me tweaking why did they do that. you can’t do that. you literally can’t just do that — sarah🌶️🤍 (@ooospicyrry) March 24, 2025

Man, white lotus going too far with a certain story line. It’s super gross and I wish I could just cut that part out of the show. — Ash🧋vs the world (@Weeezin) March 25, 2025

never returned to #WhiteLotus due to that weird incest storyline. very important to guard your mind from foul nonsense like that — Dia the lil rascal 🤭 (@albcanada) March 24, 2025

What did Sam Nivola say about The White Lotus’ incest sex scene?

Sam Nivola, the 21-year-old actor who plays Lochlan, spoke with Variety about the infamous sixth episode of season three to dissect what it was like to film that scene: “I was totally nervous. I’m a very anxious person, so I’m always nervous, especially on a big job like that. Doing the sex scene was nerve-racking, and we were on a boat, and I get seasick, so that was fucking stressful. The actual scene itself went smoothly.”

He continued: “In the scene, Patrick and I are brothers, with this girl who we just met like the day before. It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird. It would have been easier if that was the first time we were meeting. Weirdly, it was easier to do things with Charlotte because there were no stakes. It’s just this person I’ve just met. But Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of fucked up.”

Fortunately, the scene benefitted from an intimacy coordinator, who was able to ease the tension. It’s something the actor expressed gratitude for, considering that this was his first sex scene ever.

And Variety also didn’t shy away from asking the one question that has been on everyone’s mind since starting the new season. Is Lochlan sexually attracted to his brother? If you’re like me, you’re probably scared to know the answer…

“I think it’s something else. I think it comes from a sense of insecurity. He really looks up to both of his siblings, not from the point of view of a physical attraction,” he replied.

“It’s more curiosity, and trying to figure out which kind of person he is going to become. He tries to connect with him in whatever way he can. I think Lochlan is a people pleaser, who will try to get people to like him by any means necessary. Looking at Saxon while he’s jerking off is not a sexual thing—it’s more that he’s studying him: ‘Who is this guy? How can I get him to like me? How can I become more like him?’ What he learns over the first few episodes is that Saxon is the sex guy. His primary motive in life is to make money and get laid. So, the thing on the boat is Lochlan’s tragically misguided attempt at being like, ‘So, you’re the sex guy. Let’s do something in that realm and try to connect in some way.’ It’s obviously a big swing and a miss.”

It’s probably not just me who just sighed with relief, right? Well, The White Lotus is going to come back for two more episodes that will likely deliver just as much as fierce bite, shock, and strange delight.