Culture
>

Entertainment

White Lotus star got called out for tone deaf comments about double standards with male and female nude scenes

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Mar 17, 2025 at 01:38 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

White Lotus star got called out for tone deaf comments about double standards with male and female nude scenes
66820

Following a NSFW full-frontal nude scene in The White Lotus that left the internet breathless for days, British actor Jason Isaacs has made it clear—he’s had enough of the chatter about his genitalia. Speaking on CBS Mornings last Friday 14 March 2025, Isaacs argued that there’s an unfair double standard when it comes to male versus female nudity. The actor’s comments quickly sparked a larger debate online, with many netizens calling his take tone-deaf and out of touch, particularly considering the way female nudity is frequently exploited in Hollywood. So, here’s the lowdown.

During the CBS interview, presenter Gayle King brought up the online debate about Isaacs’ nude scene. For context, the English actor is most famous from his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, meaning that many Gen Zers grew up watching him as a fearsome and villainous father. So, needless to say, seeing his uncovered genitalia was a rather interesting change of pace for them…

King was specifically interested in knowing whether Isaacs wore prosthetics.

Instead, Isaacs responded: “A lot of people are debating it, and it’s all over the internet. And it’s interesting, because…”

At that point, Gayle pointed out that the Harry Potter star hadn’t actually answered the question, to which he said: “I’ll tell you why. The Best Actress this year was Mikey Madison at the Oscars, and I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was [on screen, in Anora] all the time—and I’m not talking about Swedish cars. You know?”

“I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men, but when women are naked—Margaret Qualley, as well, in The Substance—nobody would dream of talking to them about their genitalia or nipples or any of those things,” Isaacs continued.

King’s co-anchor Tony Dokoupil then accused Jason of “dodging” the question, to which he replied: “It is a dodge because I don’t think people want to know how the sausage gets made.”

The moment ignited a heated online debate, in which many netizens either agreed or disagreed with Isaac’s stance about a double standard for male nudity.

Some noted that the way in which Isaacs was gleefully and cheerily objectified, would have been condemned, or at least critically dissected if he was a woman.

“He is feeling uncomfortable, he’s talking about it. What’s wrong?” one Reddit user asked.

However, the majority of netizens noted that Madison and Qualley were indeed incredibly open when it came to discussing the meaning and approach behind their nudity. Qualley, specifically, also confirmed the body parts that were wrapped in prosthetics throughout the shoot—spoiler alert, not her real breasts.

Fans felt like Isaacs was making an ignorant point about socially condoned misandry when it is largely female nudity that is exploited and commodified in Hollywood. It’s frequently little more than a tool to titillate audiences rather than drive the narrative forward.

Isaacs’ scene, which was widely viewed as comedic rather than sexualised, seemed quite meagre in comparison to many of the provocant and at times, degrading, content some female actors had to perform (I hope Sam Levinson is reading this so we never have to see a reboot of The Idol.)

At the end of the day, Isaacs might be tired of the discourse, but when it comes to Hollywood’s long and extensive history of gratuitous female nudity, many women would argue—we’ve been exhausted.

“People have been objectifying women for centuries. Now that the tables are turning men are realizing how gross it is. Good,” one Reddit user argued.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Everybody’s talking about these White Lotus season 3 theories, and so should you

By Charlie Sawyer

Who TF Did I Marry TikTok saga is being turned into a TV show by White Lotus star

By Abby Amoakuh

Mikey Madison tells Pamela Anderson why she rejected an intimacy coordinator on Anora set

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Mikey Madison tells Pamela Anderson why she rejected an intimacy coordinator on Anora set

By Charlie Sawyer

The Idol’s toxic set revelations: How long until Sam Levinson’s career crashes and burns?

By Malavika Pradeep

15 of the best internet reactions to The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s new HBO series ‘The Idol’

By Charlie Sawyer

TMZ using Shawn Mendes’ sexuality for clicks proves they’ve learnt nothing since Liam Payne

By J'Nae Phillips

The gyaru revival: Why Gen Z are embracing Japan’s most rebellious aesthetic

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ready for an early career break? The microretirement trend is Gen Z’s new way of escaping job stress

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Lauren Handy, the woman who kept the remains of five foetuses in her refrigerator?

By Charlie Sawyer

Meta labels tampons, breast pumps, and period pants as sexual content amid rising censorship

By J'Nae Phillips

How shitposting and lo-fi aesthetics are winning Gen Z over

By Charlie Sawyer

Bear attack on Rolls-Royce exposed as insurance scam using human in costume

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

London teachers warn of alarming rise in homophobic slurs in schools

By Alex Waite

Gen Z football fans priced out of the Premier League by sky-high ticket costs

By Charlie Sawyer

Rats in New York City officially have greater access to birth control than US citizens do

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Here’s how the Trump administration has already worsened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan

By Charlie Sawyer

From his beef with Taylor Swift to losing Justin Bieber’s loyalty, here’s why Scooter Braun is in his flop era

By Charlie Sawyer

Resurfaced Frenemies clip proves Trisha Paytas manifested SNL appearance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What Disney, Netflix, and Uber are hiding in their Terms of Service

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why content creators are warning against SHEIN’s new line of adult toys

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Conspiracy theorists claim a fake Melania Trump voted in Florida on election day

By Abby Amoakuh

How TikTok Live in Kenya is fueling concerns over virtual abuse and child exploitation