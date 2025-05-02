You star Madeline Brewer faces misogynistic backlash after internet brands her character unlikeable

Remember when people on the internet started calling Barbie star Margot Robbie mid ahead of the film’s release? The actor became the manosphere’s subject of ire, after delivering a movie that challenged the entire idea of the male gaze being the ultimate judge of female beauty. So, as predictable as ever, critics started chipping away at the one thing they believe gives women purpose and societal stake: their beauty. And now, the star of a new trending show is facing similar backlash.
Unfortunately, the practice of degrading a woman’s appearance if they dare to take on roles of characters that are defiant, or dare I say it, unlikeable, continues.
People online have begun pestering female actors about their looks if they’ve decided their character is unlikable.
Madeline Brewer, the star of Netflix’s You’s fifth and final season, is facing an avalanche of hate comments on Instagram and Twitter from netizens, who believe her character Brontë ruined the show. And of course, most of the derogatory comments centre around her looks.
“You got chin for days,” one comment on the actor’s Instagram read. “How old were you when you started your transition?” an incredibly transphobic remark stated.
“You ruined the show,” someone else wrote. “Hate,” another detractor simply put.
Of course, the majority of people simply let their dislike of a character extend to the actor, similar to the backlash performers like Fabien Frankel and Sydney Sweeney faced, after bringing complex characters to life that dared to break out of the socially imposed cage of nicety.
However, there is an undeniable misogynistic layer involved in the backlash Brewer is facing. The vitriolic response highlights how deeply many still believe a woman’s worth is tied to being pleasing—visually, emotionally, and narratively. And when a female actor portrays a character who defies that mold, the backlash becomes less about the role and more about punishing the woman behind it for stepping outside the lines.
It’s discouraging to see that this ‘mid’ trend still continues, despite the extensive discussions we’ve seen about the beauty standards it rests upon, as well as the misogyny and subjugation of women it encourages.
Not being one to keep quiet, the actor has started to respond to many of the hateful comments on her Instagram. To one comment that claimed she ruined the show, Brewer responded: “No, I didn’t.” To another one making fun of her chin, she countered: “I do have great bone structure, thank you.”
It’s a sobering reminder that until female actors are afforded the basic respect most of their male counterparts receive, they’re often left to laugh off the abuse just to stay afloat. Fittingly, a line from Joe Goldberg in this season of You almost prophesied this backlash: “It’s like clockwork, the reliable misogyny of the internet.”