Culture
>

Celebrities

You star Madeline Brewer faces misogynistic backlash after internet brands her character unlikeable

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 2, 2025 at 01:39 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

You star Madeline Brewer faces misogynistic backlash after internet brands her character unlikeable
68014

Remember when people on the internet started calling Barbie star Margot Robbie mid ahead of the film’s release? The actor became the manosphere’s subject of ire, after delivering a movie that challenged the entire idea of the male gaze being the ultimate judge of female beauty. So, as predictable as ever, critics started chipping away at the one thing they believe gives women purpose and societal stake: their beauty. And now, the star of a new trending show is facing similar backlash.

Unfortunately, the practice of degrading a woman’s appearance if they dare to take on roles of characters that are defiant, or dare I say it, unlikeable, continues.

People online have begun pestering female actors about their looks if they’ve decided their character is unlikable.

Madeline Brewer, the star of Netflix’s You’s fifth and final season, is facing an avalanche of hate comments on Instagram and Twitter from netizens, who believe her character Brontë ruined the show. And of course, most of the derogatory comments centre around her looks.

“You got chin for days,” one comment on the actor’s Instagram read. “How old were you when you started your transition?” an incredibly transphobic remark stated.

“You ruined the show,” someone else wrote. “Hate,” another detractor simply put.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Into The Gloss (@intothegloss)

Of course, the majority of people simply let their dislike of a character extend to the actor, similar to the backlash performers like Fabien Frankel and Sydney Sweeney faced, after bringing complex characters to life that dared to break out of the socially imposed cage of nicety.

However, there is an undeniable misogynistic layer involved in the backlash Brewer is facing. The vitriolic response highlights how deeply many still believe a woman’s worth is tied to being pleasing—visually, emotionally, and narratively. And when a female actor portrays a character who defies that mold, the backlash becomes less about the role and more about punishing the woman behind it for stepping outside the lines.

It’s discouraging to see that this ‘mid’ trend still continues, despite the extensive discussions we’ve seen about the beauty standards it rests upon, as well as the misogyny and subjugation of women it encourages.

Not being one to keep quiet, the actor has started to respond to many of the hateful comments on her Instagram. To one comment that claimed she ruined the show, Brewer responded: “No, I didn’t.” To another one making fun of her chin, she countered: “I do have great bone structure, thank you.”

It’s a sobering reminder that until female actors are afforded the basic respect most of their male counterparts receive, they’re often left to laugh off the abuse just to stay afloat. Fittingly, a line from Joe Goldberg in this season of You almost prophesied this backlash: “It’s like clockwork, the reliable misogyny of the internet.”

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Sofia Coppola’s Apple TV project with Florence Pugh got axed over an unlikable female character — WTF?

By Charlie Sawyer

Penn Badgley reveals why he won’t participate in intimacy scenes in Netflix’s You anymore

By Charlie Sawyer

Penn Badgley praised for opening up about fatherhood and raising sons on Call Her Daddy

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Penn Badgley praised for opening up about fatherhood and raising sons on Call Her Daddy

By Abby Amoakuh

Lewis Hamilton and Sharon Stone support Millie Bobby Brown after she calls out disgusting media misogyny

By Charlie Sawyer

Misogyny to be labelled as extremism in the UK as Labour ramp up national security review

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Merilyn Chang

Here’s why Trump is resonating with Asian American families like mine

By Abby Amoakuh

What is taskmasking? Inside the TikTok trend that shows Gen Zers how to disguise their laziness at work

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Millie Bobby Brown pregnant? Fans speculate after star spotted buying diapers and baby supplies

By Abby Amoakuh

How TikTok Live in Kenya is fueling concerns over virtual abuse and child exploitation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Texas’ largest pro-life group is recruiting men to sue partners over abortions

By Abby Amoakuh

Gracie Abrams claps back at fans after they petition to replace Dora Jar as her opening act

By Charlie Sawyer

Mason Disick starts trending on X after rumours circulate that he has a secret child named Piper

By Charlie Sawyer

Should you boycott Sephora? TikTok conspiracy claims beauty giant donated to Trump’s presidential campaign

By Abby Amoakuh

Gwyneth Paltrow refused intimacy coordinators for sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterclass in political shade, hidden messages, and Black History month symbolism

By Abby Amoakuh

Only at Coachella can you be caught saying the N-word and still perform without question

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bhad Bhabie accuses Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend in since-deleted post

By Charlie Sawyer

What is gang stalking, how to stop it, and is it even real?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Benson Boone Mormon? The singer opens up about how religion has shaped his life

By Abby Amoakuh

Lavender marriages are going viral right now as Gen Z throws in the towel on modern dating

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Americans are learning mandarin and fleeing to RedNote and Lemon8 ahead of controversial TikTok ban