Lewis Hamilton and Sharon Stone support Millie Bobby Brown after she calls out disgusting media misogyny

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared a video on her Instagram in which the actor cited headlines from stories that included unsolicited and offensive comments about her face, hair, and body.

If you woke up to find Millie Bobby Brown trending on every social platform this morning, it is because the 21-year-old Stranger Things star has been lauded for calling out egregiously offensive and misogynistic behaviour by the press. Mrs Brown Bongiovi shared a video on her Instagram in which the actor cited headlines from stories criticising her face, hair, and body, labelling these as “bullying.” And the whole internet is standing behind her, condemning these outrageous attacks on a young woman’s body.

In the video, which has been liked over 2.4 million times in the last 15 hours, the star said: “I wanna talk about some of the articles that have recently been released while I’m on my press tour and some of the writers who are so desperate to tear young women down.”

Some of the headlines she was referring to stated: Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?, What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?, and Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new ‘mommy makeover’ look.

The actor continued: “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, and my choices is disturbing. And the fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse.”

Brown was staring directly into the camera throughout the video and sounded quite somber and resigned when she concluded: “We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks.”

Brown also shared her speech in the caption to the Instagram post and said in the end: “I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticise than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice?”

“If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder—what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” the Enola Holmes actor said.

The comments under Brown’s posts were filled with overwhelming support and sympathy for the actor.

“Nobody should feel like that. We are proud of the woman you are! Beautiful inside and out. Such an inspiration for our generation. We love you!” the fan account Beauty Millie Bobby noted.

The post also garnered support from celebrities like Pixie Lott who shared: “You are a true class act and I hate that you or any young woman in the spotlight has to deal with this. So utterly ridiculous this happens, you are always beyond beautiful inside and out and a million things that should be celebrated and never torn down xxx what a crazy world, love u Millie.”

Lewis Hamilton also shouted out Brown, writing “So truly proud of you Millie.”

millie bobby brown just ate the media up. put them in their place diva pic.twitter.com/EuTPJknqqO — ໊ (@dieforyous) March 4, 2025

Sharon Stone put the icing on top when she responded: “Beautifully said. Thanks, it really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully not fall to the false ideology of tear-down media. Good job my friend.”

Brown Bongiovi, unfortunately, is no stranger to controversy and has regularly been subjected to unjustified scrutiny and backlash throughout her career. This ranges from her early marriage to Jake Bongiovi at the gentle age of 20, to her relationship with rapper Drake, her feminist awakening, or the fact that she had her debut novel ghostwriting.

Yet, her recent video response shows that Brown is unwilling to let the most vicious and obviously misogynistic critics bring her down. And for that, she deserves all of our respect.