Is Millie Bobby Brown going to play Britney Spears in a new biopic?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Feb 27, 2025 at 01:14 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Millie Bobby Brown has been turning heads with her new blonde bombshell look, prompting fans to wonder if the actress is preparing for a significant new role—one that could see her portray the legendary pop icon Britney Spears. The 21-year-old Stranger Things star, who secretly married Jake Bongiovi last year, has been flaunting a bold, nineties-inspired style that’s sparked widespread speculation across social media platforms.

Brown has been embracing a dramatic shift in her fashion choices. The actor’s recent Instagram posts have showcased an electric blonde hair moment, paired with outfits and makeup that are far more daring than what we’re used to seeing her wear. During the premiere of Netflix’s The Electric State, she stepped out in a pink jacket, full glam makeup, and large hoop earrings.

This change in appearance has led many fans to believe that Brown might be preparing to take on the role of one of the most iconic pop stars of all time, Britney Spears. The speculation gained even more weight after Brown commented about her dream to play a pop star in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I mean, you know, she is an absolute icon,” Brown said, referring to the singer. “I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that’s her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life… how she wants to.” She added: “I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I’d always be open to that.”

In an earlier interview with Drew Barrymore, Brown revealed that she’s always been fascinated by playing real people, especially those who’ve been in the public eye for a long time. “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger… I mean, same thing with you,” she said, referencing Barrymore’s own career. “I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Brown’s remarks come just months after Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked and In the Heights, confirmed that he would be helming a Spears biopic. Speaking with Billboard, Chu expressed his admiration for the singer, saying, “I really can’t talk about that yet. But I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young… She was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement of the biopic, Brown is far from the only actor whose name has been floated for the role of Spears. In August 2024, Emma Roberts spoke about the possibility of playing the pop star, saying that she was “obsessed” with Spears’ work. Roberts also recalled how she locked herself in her room as a teenager, memorising every word of In the Zone, one of Spears’ most iconic albums.

But it isn’t just actors who are dreaming of taking on the role of Spears. Addison Rae, a popular TikTok star and Spears superfan, has also made headlines for expressing her admiration for the singer. In an interview with iHeartRadio, Rae admitted that she doesn’t think “anyone deserves to play her.” The creator continued, “I think she really, really created something untouchable and so in its own lane that nobody will ever truly be able to replicate what she did for music, and even the entertainment industry.”

While all of these stars are vying for the role, it seems that Spears herself isn’t too thrilled about the idea of her life being turned into a movie. In a cryptic Instagram post, the singer shared her thoughts on the subject, saying: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… Dude, I’m not dead! Although it’s pretty f*cking clear they preferred me dead… I guess my family is going to lock their doors now.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Despite this, the speculation surrounding a Britney Spears biopic continues to grow. Brown’s transformation, combined with her open admiration for the pop star, has only fueled the fire. While we wait for an official announcement, one thing is clear: the pop icon’s legacy is still very much alive, and many are eager to bring her story to the big screen.

