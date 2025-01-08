Culture
Did Stranger Things star David Harbour use celebrity dating app Raya to cheat on Lily Allen?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jan 8, 2025 at 12:55 PM

Several weeks after it was reported that Lily Allen and David Harbour’s marriage had run its course, their fans are still desperately looking for clues as to what caused the downfall of their fairytale romance. And, according to the British tabloid The Sun, the reason might be quite scandalous. Did Stranger Things star David Harbour cheat on the singer-songwriter with women he met on celebrity dating app Raya? Here are all the details about the newly resurfaced cheating allegations.

According to The Sun, the 39-year-old British singer started snooping after she became suspicious that her hubby was cheating. And unfortunately, her instincts were spot-on. As bad luck would have it, she reportedly caught Harbour on the exclusive dating app Raya. And ironically, it’s the place where the couple originally met him in 2019.

Allegedly, Allen had registered on the site to try and find women Harbour had dated to uncover whether or not the actor had a secret dating profile after he ended their relationship ahead of a Christmas break in Kenya.

According to a source, this sneaky effort proved fruitful: “Lily was looking for women who were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her Wagatha [Christie] thing.”

After some digging, Allen reportedly came across a profile that belonged to Harbour It identified him as 49-year-old David, or dkharbour on Instagram. The bio read “visiting New York from Atlanta”—the latter being the location where he has been filming Netflix hit Stranger Things for the past year.

Harbour allegedly described himself as a “closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV,” with the profile picture depicting a dark-haired cartoon character smoking a cigarette.

For his featured song, he reportedly chose Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses Of The Holy’, a song about sex and seduction. This seemed to remove all doubt that he was on the app for networking purposes…

Still, Allen didn’t seem to let this hold her back from moving on by herself. In December, internet sleuths spotted her on Raya, presumably not for investigative purposes, according to the DailyMail.

The singer’s personal bio read, “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with.” However, the image has not been confirmed and the same article claimed that Allen’s friend told the publication that the singer is not actively searching for dates and “takes marriage very seriously.”

This seems to confirm once again that when it comes to celebrity breakups its hard to know what the truth is, especially once the rumour mill comes into action.

Neither Allen nor Harbour have officially commented on the reasons for their separation.

