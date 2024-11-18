The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno accused of repeatedly cheating on his wife

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star Gavin Casalegno’s surprise wedding to Cheyanne King has sparked major controversy, with fans questioning the timeline of their romance due to rumours of alleged on-set affairs.

On 12 November 2024, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno shocked fans when he announced his marriage to Cheyanne King, now Cheyanne Casalegno, via a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a series of stunning photos from their outdoor ceremony, including a heartwarming moment of Casalegno seeing his wife for the first time as she walked down the aisle beneath a floral arch. However, it looks as though the honeymoon period might already be coming to an end given the fact that netizens are now voicing allegations that the actor has been cheating on Cheyanne for some time.

Shortly following the couple’s announcement, many fans were quick to point out inconsistencies in the timeline of Casalegno’s relationship, with some questioning whether he may have been romantically linked to his The Summer I Turned Pretty co-star during his relationship with Cheyanne. The revelation has understandably left the internet buzzing with rumours and controversy.

Who is Gavin Casalegno’s wife, Cheyanne King?

Cheyanne King, 23, is a registered nurse. A graduate of Baylor University in Texas, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in May 2023 and passed her board exams shortly after. According to her LinkedIn, she’s passionate about combining her faith with her work, stating that she aims to “bring the light of Jesus into dark places” in the medical field.

The couple appears to have bonded deeply over their shared spirituality, with the actor having previously spoken about his desire to date with the intention of marriage, during an interview for Cosmopolitan last year. The nurse’s Instagram bio reads: “Daughter of the highest God … unashamedly obsessed with my creator!!” with the 23-year-old often referring to Casalegno as her “man of God.”

Has Gavin Casalegno cheated on his wife?

Although Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King had been quietly dating for over a year, fans were unaware of their relationship status. However, if you were to have a look at Cheyanne’s social media, you would find several photos of Casalegno. For example, back in May 2023, the 23-year-old posted photos of a vacation in Jamaica with a “mystery man,” now presumed to be the actor. While her Instagram posts include moments from their romance, the couple managed to keep most details private until their wedding.

So, it came as a shock to many when Casalegno’s marriage hit the internet. Some netizens had assumed the actor was still single following his 2022 split from model and actress Larsen Thompson, who he had a six-year relationship with. Adding to the uproar, speculation quickly spread online about Casalegno’s alleged infidelity during the filming of the hit series. Rumours swirled that he had been romantically involved with multiple actresses on set over the summer, further fueling the drama.

Fans also couldn’t help but notice that Cheyanne bears a striking resemblance to Belly, the character played by Lola Tung on the show. The revelation only intensified chatter across social media, dividing fans into camps of support and criticism.

Whether the allegations are true or not, fans seem determined to keep this drama alive, refusing to let it go anytime soon.