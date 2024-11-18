Culture
>

Entertainment

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno accused of repeatedly cheating on his wife

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Nov 18, 2024 at 01:31 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno accused of repeatedly cheating on his wife
63507

On 12 November 2024, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno shocked fans when he announced his marriage to Cheyanne King, now Cheyanne Casalegno, via a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a series of stunning photos from their outdoor ceremony, including a heartwarming moment of Casalegno seeing his wife for the first time as she walked down the aisle beneath a floral arch. However, it looks as though the honeymoon period might already be coming to an end given the fact that netizens are now voicing allegations that the actor has been cheating on Cheyanne for some time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gavin Casalegno (@gavincasalegno)

Shortly following the couple’s announcement, many fans were quick to point out inconsistencies in the timeline of Casalegno’s relationship, with some questioning whether he may have been romantically linked to his The Summer I Turned Pretty co-star during his relationship with Cheyanne. The revelation has understandably left the internet buzzing with rumours and controversy.

@thriftingmomof1

@SAMANTHA💞 #gavincasalegno #tiktoktea #tiktokdrama #thetea #thedrama #gossip #gossipgirl #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Sam | Tea🫖 News 📰 Trending
@spillsesh_yt

Some on set of The Summer I Turned Pretty were shocked to see Gavin post he got married 🫣👀 since they had some things to say about how he was acting this summer 🫢 #gavincasalegno #thesummeriturnedpretty

♬ original sound - Spill Sesh

Who is Gavin Casalegno’s wife, Cheyanne King?

Cheyanne King, 23, is a registered nurse. A graduate of Baylor University in Texas, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in May 2023 and passed her board exams shortly after. According to her LinkedIn, she’s passionate about combining her faith with her work, stating that she aims to “bring the light of Jesus into dark places” in the medical field.

The couple appears to have bonded deeply over their shared spirituality, with the actor having previously spoken about his desire to date with the intention of marriage, during an interview for Cosmopolitan last year. The nurse’s Instagram bio reads: “Daughter of the highest God … unashamedly obsessed with my creator!!” with the 23-year-old often referring to Casalegno as her “man of God.”

Has Gavin Casalegno cheated on his wife?

Although Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King had been quietly dating for over a year, fans were unaware of their relationship status. However, if you were to have a look at Cheyanne’s social media, you would find several photos of Casalegno. For example, back in May 2023, the 23-year-old posted photos of a vacation in Jamaica with a “mystery man,” now presumed to be the actor. While her Instagram posts include moments from their romance, the couple managed to keep most details private until their wedding.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DAUGHTER OF THE MOST HIGH GOD (@cheyannecasalegno)

So, it came as a shock to many when Casalegno’s marriage hit the internet. Some netizens had assumed the actor was still single following his 2022 split from model and actress Larsen Thompson, who he had a six-year relationship with. Adding to the uproar, speculation quickly spread online about Casalegno’s alleged infidelity during the filming of the hit series. Rumours swirled that he had been romantically involved with multiple actresses on set over the summer, further fueling the drama.

@popcultureari

This took a messy turn #gavincasalegno #summeriturnedpretty #tsitp #wedding

♬ original sound - Pop Culture Ari ✨
@sammysamslife

People are now calling him the real life Jeremiah. #gavincasalegno #wife #cheating

♬ original sound - SAMANTHA💞

Fans also couldn’t help but notice that Cheyanne bears a striking resemblance to Belly, the character played by Lola Tung on the show. The revelation only intensified chatter across social media, dividing fans into camps of support and criticism.

@spillsesh_yt

Our Jeremiah is married and not to our Belly girl #gavincasalegno #thesummeriturnedpretty

♬ original sound - Spill Sesh

Whether the allegations are true or not, fans seem determined to keep this drama alive, refusing to let it go anytime soon.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Why you should keep an eye on The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung and her Broadway debut

By Abby Amoakuh

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno blasted over liking sexist and transphobic posts

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything we know so far about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything we know so far about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

By Malavika Pradeep

Reality shifting 101: Inside the TikTok trend visiting parallel timelines in the multiverse

By Charlie Sawyer

Reality TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives addresses #momtok phenomenon and uncovers shocking swinging scandal

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ariana Grande under fire from victim’s families for confessing that her dream dinner guest would be Jeffrey Dahmer

By Abby Amoakuh

Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger for posting deepfake porn of her on behalf of Tory Lanez

By Abby Amoakuh

Kamala Harris might win US presidential election thanks to Brat Summer, Beyoncé, and the Swifties

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

A woman in Nigeria is facing three years in prison after reviewing a can of tomato puree

By Charlie Sawyer

JoJo Siwa roasted for cringe TikTok where she thinks she’s singing in German

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Woman who protested hijab law in Iran by stripping in public has disappeared after violent arrest

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikToker claims she sued her parents for giving birth to her without her consent

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is beer bathing? The latest viral wellness trend popping up in spas across the UK

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kamala Harris’ next genius move: Leveraging husband Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter to win over young voters

By Abby Amoakuh

Looking for a man in finance? Good luck, you might need to get in line with the TikTok girlies

By Charlie Sawyer

The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan warns Trump’s criticism may spark new wave of violence

By Charlie Sawyer

Has hen do culture gone mad? TikTokers say bridal group chats give them financial anxiety

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ShxtsNGigs face major backlash: When will comedians stop targeting Black women for cheap laughs?

By Charlie Sawyer

Why Gen Z girlies are promoting ashwagandha to handle long-distance relationships on TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Argentina’s President Javier Milei cloned his late dog, but where’s the fifth one he claims to have?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Apple’s iOS 18 update dubbed cheater’s paradise by worried iPhone users. Why is everyone panicking?

By Abby Amoakuh

Russian President Vladimir Putin trolls everyone by endorsing Kamala Harris in US election