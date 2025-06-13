Culture
Celebrities

Yung Filly’s legal troubles mount as the rapper faces two new sexual assault charges in Australia

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 13, 2025 at 12:07 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Disgraced YouTuber Yung Filly is now facing even more criminal charges relating to two further sexual assault offences. The content creator and musician has been on bail since October 2024 after he was charged over rape allegations in Australia. Now, eight months later, Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, faces two new counts of sexual penetration without consent.

According to the BBC, on Friday 13 June 2025, two new charges came to light against Barrientos. Both sexual offences, the crimes are alleged to have taken place on 28 September 2024, during which time the rapper was touring Australia.

Filly’s fall from grace crashed into the spotlight back in October last year, after a young woman came forward with allegations that the artist had sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in Perth.

The pair had supposedly met shortly after Barrientos wrapped up a show he was performing at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb in the city.

Before this shocking revelation, Filly had been reaching great heights in his career. Affiliated with well-respected global brands and digital organisations, the content creator was quickly progressing from online sensation to highly sought after mainstream media presenter.

 

A post shared by Yung Filly (@yungfilly)

The full charges put against the 29-year-old included: four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

In March, Barrientos pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But both the charges from October, alongside the most recent charges that came to light just 24 hours ago, are not the only criminal offences Filly is currently facing. In March of this year, news broke that Barrientos was also under investigation for allegedly raping a tourist in Magaluf.

The assault supposedly took place during the summer of 2024, with the tourist telling police officials that she met Filly at Magaluf beach club where he performed, later bumping into each other at a nearby nightclub.

Throughout all of these ongoing charges, the artist has maintained his innocence. It’s expected that he will also plead not guilty to the new charges brought against him. In terms of next steps, a ten day trial is scheduled to start on 20 July 2026.

