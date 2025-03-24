YouTuber Yung Filly faces new allegations of rape and assault in Magaluf after British tourist comes forward

The rapper, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is facing allegations of rape and sexual assault by another victim over an incident in Magaluf last summer.

Less than five months after British YouTuber and musician Yung Filly was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a young woman in Australia, the rapper is facing renewed scrutiny for reportedly raping a British tourist in Magaluf. The new allegations are exacerbating the 29-year-old internet personality’s public fall from grace and direct fresh attention towards the culture of impunity often surrounding high-profile figures.

The rapper, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in Western Australia on 11 March 2025.

When reporters questioned him about his predicament as he left the courthouse, Filly simply replied: “It’s a lovely day.”

However, another cloud seems to have set on his clear blue sky.

The YouTube star is facing fresh allegations after a British tourist accused him of forcing himself on her at an unnamed Magaluf hotel after he performed at the island holiday resort last summer.

This makes the new complaint eerily similar to the ongoing case, in which Yung Filly stands accused of assaulting a woman in her 20s in his hotel room, after performing in Perth at the nightclub Bar120.

The new accuser, also believed to be aged around 20, reported him to police in the UK who passed on details of the allegation to counterparts in Spain.

The young woman details that she met the rapper at a Magaluf beach club where he performed. The pair later crossed paths again at a nearby nightclub, where she claims that he groped her. His unwanted advances are said to have then escalated into rape.

The woman recounted to the police that she accompanied a friend of Filly to their room, where she had consensual sex with him. Not soon after, she ended up alone with the social media star, an opportunity he allegedly used to rape her.

The Majorcan court has launched a probe into the incident. It will be conducted behind closed doors which is normal for Spain, where only trials are held in public.

Naturally, netizens on social media had a lot to say in response to the new allegations.

Yung Filly is finished smh — Meron (@xHollyHellzx) March 24, 2025

THERE’S NEW YUNG FILLY ALLEGATIONS????? — nl 🇨🇩 (@nlGGMU) March 24, 2025

Is Yung Filly just going around assaulting women in different countries? What the fuck??? — Randy Beaman (@NotClaudine) March 24, 2025

Honestly if there’s any black male UK influencer who deserves to be getting that big bag what Yung Filly was getting the last couple of years, it’s PK Humble, it’s impossible to dislike him — ⛳️. 🏌🏾‍♂️ (@MPitchem) March 23, 2025

Most people expressed their upset, while others claimed that they always had suspicions about the rapper, or blamed his long list of famous collaborators and associates for supposedly turning a blind eye to the artist’s behaviour.

The news also sparked broader discussions about accountability and misconduct within the influencer and entertainment industries, where problematic behaviour is frequently overlooked to protect lucrative careers and maintain fan loyalty.