Internet users dig up old clips of Yung Filly following the YouTuber’s arrest in Australia

The news of Yung Filly’s arrest has sparked a widespread online debate regarding whether or not viewers and fans should have spotted any warning signs regarding the content creator’s behaviour.

Following allegations of raping and assaulting a young woman, British YouTuber, musician, and influencer Yung Filly, also known as Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested in Australia. The news has sparked a widespread online debate regarding whether or not viewers and fans should have spotted any warning signs regarding the content creator’s behaviour.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday 8 October 2024, and was extradited to Perth on 9 October. Not much is known about the incident in question at this point, however, it allegedly occurred on 28 September following one of Filly’s shows.

What is Yung Filly being accused of?

According to multiple reports, the musician brought a woman in her 20s back to his hotel room when he was performing in Perth at the nightclub Bar120.

The charges he’s currently facing following that night are four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

When Filly’s barrister Seamus Rafferty first applied for bail on his behalf, the police prosecutors opposed the request, citing strong evidence, including CCTV footage, and the overall serious nature of the allegations. To many, this indicated just how damning the case against Barrientos potentially is…

For Yung Filly to be arrested so quickly means the evidence on her body was very damning. May he rot in the lowest parts of hell. — NADAL’S NUMBER 1 FAN (@guineasfinest) October 10, 2024

The prosecutors also expressed concerns about a potential power imbalance given Barrientos’ high status and resources, meaning that he could potentially interfere with witnesses.

The bail was, however, ultimately granted but with strict conditions: the defendant is banned from attempting to contact the victim or make posts on his social media channels about the case, he must remain in Western Australia, report to the police daily, and put up a cash surety of $100,000 AUS (£51,000).

The internet reacts to Yung Filly’s accusations

Unsurprisingly, the news of his dramatic arrest sent shockwaves through the internet and his fanbase, which is 1.8 million subscribers strong on YouTube and consists of roughly 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Many expressed their disappointment in Barrientos’s behaviour, especially considering his idol status in British pop culture.

Yung Filly is the result of a guy who did not get checked by his boys at all for weird behaviour towards women



too many guys allow their friends degenerate behaviour — 🔑 (@v2muli) October 10, 2024

Yung Filly is the definition of you never truly know who you’re watching/ supporting, actually so disappointed if this turns out to be true and credit to the victim for coming forward. — CFCDarren 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BluesDB) October 10, 2024

Yung Filly’s lawyer after hearing about his recent allegations on X/Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/yYjEaCiXXK — Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) October 10, 2024

💔 Yung Filly’s list of charges is so long. That poor woman experienced an actual nightmare and people are just concerned about playing gotcha with his famous friends. The lack of empathy is harrowing man. — lindy (@Lindyyay) October 10, 2024

As expected, the internet wasted no time digging out footage of old interviews and public appearances of the rapper which cast an even more controversial light on the ongoing case.

The old snippets that are now circulating feature the comedian displaying behaviour towards women that netizens have called out as pushy, inappropriate, and potentially even constituting harassment.

Yung Filly interviewing girls 7 years ago in 2017 btw pic.twitter.com/CdMjcUTgnH — nick (@macronic7) October 10, 2024

men in the comments saying op is reaching with this video is exactly how they enable their disgusting friends and allow their nasty habits to develop into something more sinister and dangerous this video IS WEIRD the way yung filly was interacting with these women WAS WEIRD and… https://t.co/xC2KcfkxsQ — kudus pr manager 🇬🇭 (@kimkimdaya) October 10, 2024

this is for sure not the first time yung filly has done this. other women have mentioned what a forceful creep he is and how he doesn’t take no for an answer, the victim is brave for coming forward — 🎻✨ (@justnonesencee) October 10, 2024

yung filly should’ve been cancelled when he bit that girl outside the club, or when he was meeting up with a 17 year old at 26 years of age?! not surprised at all with these allegations tbh — Ilhan (@illybabyx) October 10, 2024

Of course, there doesn’t seem to be a clear consensus on whether Barrientos is guilty or not, especially since the case is ongoing. Nevertheless, a sh*tstorm of epic proportions is gathering as you read this, leading some netizens to speculate that Yung Filly’s rapid fall from grace might also be motivated by subconscious racism.

2024 saw numerous trials and high-profile lawsuits involving sexual and domestic violence. Two of the most notorious cases centred around former Hollywood darling Jonathan Majors and musician Sean Combs, aka P Diddy.

First Diddy and now Yung Filly 💔all my idols going stray dawg 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/31IP86DSAb — °•. (@Hayzoous) October 10, 2024

Nah not filly, diddy out here inspiring everyone how 😭 https://t.co/leg8cngWg8 — Rejjy Bush 🇵🇸 (@RejjyK) October 10, 2024

People shouldn’t be making Yung Filly = P Diddy “jokes”, none of what’s going on is a laughing matter — T (@Tobincii) October 10, 2024

This recent wave of perpetrators, Filly included, is evoking fears that racist stereotypes about Black men being wild sexual predators might be resurrected.

West Australia Police have stated that their investigation is still ongoing and has urged anyone with information that may be relevant to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestopperswa.com.au.