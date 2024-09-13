Culture
>

Internet culture

Candace Owens' YouTube channel suspended over antisemitic remarks in Kanye West interview

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Sep 13, 2024 at 01:17 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

61495

Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator who has become known for spreading conservative rhetoric across her social media platforms, recently had her YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 2.4 million subscribers,  suspended for one week after sharing her 2022 interview with Kanye West, during which he claimed that Jewish people control the media.

Owens announced the suspension on X, criticising YouTube’s decision, which she claimed was driven by “Zionists” mass-reporting the video. The commentator also noted that the platform had demonetised her account.

In her post, Owens included a screenshot from YouTube explaining why she was suspended: “YouTube does not allow content containing conspiratorial claims that individuals or groups are evil, corrupt or malicious based on their protected group status. Specifically, the video in question contains claims that Jewish people control the media.”

Owens has defended the interview, arguing that West, now known as Ye, was calm and advocating for unity. The conservative pundit described the situation as part of a larger effort to target her, referencing a debate she had with prominent Jewish figure Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show. According to Owens, 2.5 million people had watched the debate, which she framed as evidence of her being targeted unfairly.

This is not the first time Owens has spread misinformation or conspiracy theories through her platform. Remember in 2022, when she propagated the false narrative that George Floyd’s death was due to drug use rather than police misconduct—an idea featured prominently in her documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM? Owens also received backlash when she echoed Kanye West’s infamous claim that slavery was a choice, further amplifying divisive and false rhetoric through her media presence.

However, this specific incident ties into another controversy surrounding West’s string of antisemitic statements in 2022. The rapper later admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the remarks and issued an apology to the Jewish community. The fallout led to major brands, including Adidas, severing ties with the rapper, and he is now facing multiple lawsuits linked to his antisemitic behaviour.

Aside from West, Owens has been criticised for inviting other controversial figures to her show, including Andrew Tate, who is currently facing charges for human trafficking and rape in Romania, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been repeatedly banned from mainstream platforms for promoting harmful and false claims. Despite these controversies, Owens remains a prominent figure in right-wing media and has continued to defend her content as an expression of free speech. Oh boy…

