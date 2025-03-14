Ayo Edebiri calls out Elon Musk for sparking racist abuse by spreading fake news about her

On her Instagram story, the star of the critically acclaimed show ‘The Bear’ recently recalled getting the “most insane death threats and racial slurs,” due to the tech billionaire.

66796

At this point, it’s hard to name a person Elon Musk hasn’t offended yet. And the latest one to join the list is actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri. On her Instagram story, the star of the critically acclaimed show The Bear recently recalled getting the “most insane death threats and racial slurs,” after the tech billionaire spread misinformation about her supposed role in a “fake reboot” of the Pirates of the Caribbean.

On her story, uploaded on Tuesday 11 March 2025, the Bottoms star shared: “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man.”

Edebiri’s post featured a screenshot of the tweet in question by an account called Unlimited L’s. Musk retweeted the announcement with the caption “Disney sucks.” It received over 239,000 likes and resulted in a lot of online vitriol directed at the young actor.

“LMAO. So not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway. Life is, of course, a gift,” Edebiri’s comment continued.

The original tweet that was published in 2024 has now been deleted.

Of course, the internet rallied behind the actor to condemn the abuse she received.

I’ve support Ayo Edebiri, she is my favorite actor🩷. Fuck elon musk https://t.co/vaiKr4ksYH — Rafael Sean Condes ☀️🐢🇵🇭 (@ItzCondes99) March 12, 2025

Elon Musk is a terrible man who has fostered trolling and hatred of innocent people. One of those people is actress Ayo Edebiri.https://t.co/Fspj5xyGdD — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) March 13, 2025

fuck elon musk — soar ! (@soaraess) March 11, 2025

Unlimited L’s, the author, has also stepped forward, following Edebiri to set the record straight, from his perspective.

“These people are completely unhinged. Ayo Edebiri waited over a year to address rumours and credible reports circulating in Hollywood from trustworthy sources,” the Musk fan account argued, refuting the actor’s claim that he disseminated false information.

“And, of course, she attacks Elon Musk. By the way, this post was deleted by mistake after I decided to clean up my timeline and present a more professional image.”

These people are completely unhinged. Ayo Edebiri waited over a year to address rumors and credible reports circulating in Hollywood from trustworthy sources. And, of course, she attacks Elon Musk. By the way, this post was deleted by mistake after I decided to clean up my… pic.twitter.com/STMaI1qqFG — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 12, 2025

Johnny Depp made it clear during his testimony in the 2022 defamation trial that he wouldn’t be starring in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Depp claimed that he had been dropped from Pirates six days after his ex-wife Amber Heard’s op-ed was published.

Still, there has been no update about whether Disney has changed its stance on Depp’s exclusion or whether any replacement has been cast.

For now, all we know is that Ayo Edebiri won’t star in it, despite what racist and misogynistic trolls might want to believe.