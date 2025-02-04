Culture
Benson Boone apologises for aggressively touching his crotch during Grammy performance

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Feb 4, 2025 at 12:45 PM

Benson Boone apologises for aggressively touching his crotch during Grammy performance
TikTok’s favourite boyfriend and master of backflips Benson Boone, has the internet buzzing once again. But this time, it has nothing to do with the singer’s freakishly good looks, stunning vocals, or goofy and relatable home videos. During his highly-anticipated Grammy performance that featured supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Nikki Glaser literally ripping the clothes off his body, Boone was captured grabbing his crotch to adjust his jumpsuit mid-performance. The move, interpreted as machoistic by many, left netizens unimpressed and was followed by a public mea culpa.

If Golden Retriever men are your type, it is likely that you’ve of American singer and songwriter Benson Boone. The ‘Beautiful Things’ singer has been dominating TikTok and Instagram For You Pages for months, with his glittery costumes and dazzling dance moves. Among the most popular clips is his performance from the 2024 Video Music Awards (VMA’s) which left Sabrina Carpenter and Lil Nas X with their jaws permanently attached to the floor.

So, needless to say that the internet was extra hyped for his Grammy performance this year. And it began with Boone’s suit literally being ripped from his body to reveal a glittery jumpsuit beneath.

As his performance came to a close and the singer bowed down to a round of applause, he notably grabbed his crotch, leaving one Miss SZA visibly unamused.

Of course, the internet erupted with heated discourse about the gesture following the award show.

One post on X read: “I will be thinking about Benson Boone’s crotch grab for…a WHILE.” Another user posted: “Benson Boone fully adjusting his crotch on live TV,” alongside a shocked GIF.

Another user simply asked for people to: “put me in a room with Benson Boone and give me 5 minutes…”

Others felt less mesmerised by Boone doing a backflip of a piano and viewed the gesture as machoistic and uncalled for.

SZA’s reaction in particular was credited for embodying this sentiment.

The performer looked quite displeased as Boone left the stage, and many thought it was in reaction to the crotch grab.

In response to the intense discourse about his nether regions, the performer himself finally weighed in on the conversation.

To set the record straight, he took to his Instagram story and wrote: “Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.”

And that seems to be the tea. Case closed. Now let’s go back to watching him do the backflips; it just doesn’t get old.

