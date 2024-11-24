Culture
Did The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno cheat on his ex-girlfriend Larsen Thompson?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Nov 24, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Gavin Casalegno is the Gen Z heart-throb of the moment, so naturally netizens across the globe shed a couple of genuine tears when it was announced that the actor was officially off the market for good. The 25 year old, who is best known for playing Jeremiah Fisher in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently got hitched to his girlfriend Cheyanne King in a very private ceremony a couple of weeks ago. However, the joyous news has been tainted by some nasty cheating allegations. So, netizens naturally started to dig through Casalegno’s past to uncover what else the actor has been up to in the last few years, specifically while he was dating dancer, model, and actor Larsen Thompson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gavin Casalegno (@gavincasalegno)

Who is Larsen Thompson?

Larsen Thompson is an American triple threat (dancer, model and actress), who was first tossed into the spotlight as a dancer and actor in shows, such as America’s Got Talent, Disney Awards for Florida, the 2013 Teen Choice Awards with Christina Aguilera and Pitbull, Nickelodeon’s The Fresh Beat Band, The Voice, and The X Factor.

As a model, the redhead has also appeared in campaigns for Dior, Fendi, Juicy Couture, Hollister, and others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsen Thompson (@larsenthompson)

When did Larson Thompson and Gavin Casalegno date?

Larsen Thompson was romantically linked to Casalegno from 2016 to August 2022, when their breakup was announced. Up until then, they frequently shared their love and affection for each other on social media.

@larsenthompson

Night out with my babe❤️ #fashion #couplesfashion

♬ And why arent you in uniform - UGKDylan
@larsenthompson

EVERY TIME🙄😂 #couples

♬ original sound - Netflix South Africa - Netflix South Africa
@larsenthompson

On the way to a runway show like..#juliafox lol

♬ Unka Jahms on Spotify x Call Her Daddy podcast - Spotify

So, unlike his relationship with his wife Cheyanne—that was practically kept a secret up until the couple posted wedding pictures—the actor’s relationship with Thompson was very TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) official.

Did Gavin Casalegno cheat on Larson Thompson?

As soon as accusations of Gavin Casalengo displaying inappropriate behaviour towards the filming crew and even potentially pursuing affairs with extras on-set of The Summer I Turned Pretty started to surface, some users with ‘inside information’ alleged that this behaviour dated back to when the actor was still involved with Thompson.

Months after the breakup was announced, there was also some speculation that the split occurred due to growing romantic tensions between Casalegno and his co-star Lola Tung, who plays his love interest Belly in the show.

Nonetheless, none of these rumours have ever been confirmed. In fact, sources maintain to this day that the split between the couple was very amicable.

For now at least, it looks like all of these rumours are just online chatter by the fandom and probably some haters. But don’t worry, we’ll be keeping watch to see if any further updates come to light.

