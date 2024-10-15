Culture
Liam Payne facing harassment accusations from ex-fiancée Maya Henry over obsessive contact

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Oct 15, 2024 at 12:16 PM

Maya Henry, a 23-year-old model, actor and content creator is reportedly taking legal action against former One Direction star Liam Payne, who she was romantically involved with from 2018 to their 2022 split. According to The Sun, Henry has hired two top lawyers after accusing Payne of persistently messaging her, her friends, and her mother, Azteca Henry, even after their breakup.

Taking to TikTok on 6 October 2024, the influencer claimed: “Ever since we broke up, he will blow up my phone. It’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s going to come from.” She then continued: “He will create new iCloud accounts to iMessage me. It’s always a damn new iCloud account. Each time I see a new one pop up on my phone, I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go again’.”

Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed

In a statement to the Sun, a spokesperson for Henry confirmed that she “issued a cease and desist last week” to Payne after “new and concerning information” came to light. Henry has hired attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. “At this time, that is her only comment on the matter,” the spokesperson added.

On TikTok, Henry further accused her ex-fiancé of weaponizing his fan base and attending his former bandmates’ concerts despite talking negatively about them behind their backs.

“Talking bad about your bandmates and then showing up to their concerts—it’s always for your own benefit, not because you genuinely want to support them,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Payne has found himself in the middle of controversy. In a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Payne made waves when he openly criticised his former bandmate Zayn Malik and recounted an incident in which one of his bandmates allegedly “threw him up a wall.” These revelations, combined with his public feuds and erratic behaviour, have increasingly put him in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, prompting fans to question his motives.

Most recently, Payne attended Niall Horan’s concert in Argentina, where his behaviour once again drew mixed reactions. In a video shared by a concertgoer on social media, Payne was seen dancing and singing to fans below his private box. While some enjoyed the interaction, others found it attention-seeking, leaving many unimpressed by his appearance at the Movistar Arena.

Creds to owner of the video #liampayne #niallhoran #onedirection #throwbacksongs #forgottensongs #popculture #nostalgia

As of now, Payne has not responded to Henry’s accusations, including her claim that Zayn Malik was the One Direction member who allegedly “threw him up a wall.”

