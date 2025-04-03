Culture
Here's everything you need to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 3, 2025 at 12:37 PM

Gen Z favourite The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for a third season, after a long two-year hiatus and fans couldn’t be more excited. After leaving fans on read for such a long time, Amazon Prime did not only hit us back with a release date but also some exclusive pictures for a first look at the new season. Summer 2025 is saved now! So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about season three.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

When is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 coming out?

While Prime has been careful not to tie itself to a firm release date yet, season three is set to be released on Thursday 17 July 2025, according to some promotional banners eagle-eyed fans spotted. Still, the streaming platform was only willing to confirm July as a timeframe for now…

Is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ ending after season 3?

It’s time to crack out the tissues, because yes, season three will be the final instalment of the book-turned-TV show. What will girlhood be after it airs? I don’t want to find out!

“Three books, three seasons,” the author and showrunner Jenny Han told Entertainment Weekly, adding that, “It feels right to me.” Fairs!

What will happen in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3?

The third and final season is based on the last book in Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy: We’ll Always Have Summer. In line with the third novel, the show contains a time jump and will pick up with Belly in college. To the delight of team Jeremiah fans, she’ll still be paired up with the internet’s favourite Golden Retriever boyfriend, after choosing him over Conrad in the season 2 finale.

“It’s very sweet and there’s so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season, so many,” Han shared. 

Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other because we do have a little bit of a time jump going into season three, so they needed to have that kind of bond, and it was really seamless. It’ll be joyful for people to witness it.”

There should also be some fun little nuggets for Bonrad fans. Han teased that there will also be a lot of scenes with Belly and Conrad coming our way, so stay tuned and don’t give up hope for a romantic reunion just yet.

“We know that he went to Stanford, and so he’s continuing on his journey to become a doctor, as you can see from that white coat,” Han explained. “I think people won’t be surprised to see that.”

Still, the author warned that changes to the original book material are included: “There are going to be surprises,” she ominously stated. “There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there’s going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them.”

Everything else is pretty much up to speculation, hope, and fan theories, of course. Knowing the TSITP fandom though, they’ll decode the posters for all the easter eggs they are worth and report back on social media. And I am eager to relay their findings soon!

