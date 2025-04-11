Culture
>

Influencers

Right-wing Christian podcaster claims that airport body scanners can turn you gay

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 11, 2025 at 01:20 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Right-wing Christian podcaster claims that airport body scanners can turn you gay
67495

Andrew Isker, co-host of the right-wing Christian nationalist podcast Contra Mundum, managed to confuse the world when he confessed that he prefers to be frisked at the airport, instead of undergoing a proper body scanner. The reason? Isker is convinced that something in the machines ‘makes you gay’, prompting him to coin the bizarre term “gay beam machine.”

Chatting on the podcast with co-host C. Jay Engel, Isker noted: “I’m not going to go through the ‘gay beam’ machine. I didn’t let C. Jay do it, I wouldn’t let him do it. I said, ‘You’re getting patted down, too, buddy. I don’t want them turning you gay’.”

@pinknews

A Christian Nationalist podcaster has said he would rather be frisked by male agents at TSA that use a body scanner because he thinks they "turn you gay". On a podcast with co-host C. Jay Engel, Andrew Isker said: "I'm not going to go through the ‘gay beam’ machine. I didn’t let C. Jay do it, I wouldn’t let him do it. I said, ‘You’re getting patted down, too, buddy. I don’t want them turning you gay.'” The right-wing podcaster later admitted that "having a guy touch you all over place, on its face, seems worse". However, he added "you don’t really know what those things are doing to you. They can just take a picture of me naked? Like, no.” There is no research or evidence whatsoever that using body scanners can affect a person's sexual orientation. And while the machines use millimeter-wave technology that can see through clothing, the images generated by the airport machines do not make 'naked' pictures. #christians #tsa #airport #republicans #lgbtqia

♬ original sound - PinkNews 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

A snip of the podcast was later featured on the queer-focused online publisher PinkNews. It once again illustrated how wonky and twisted the understanding of the LGBTQAI+ community is, especially for some American conservatives.

The right-wing podcaster noted that “having a guy touch you all over the place, on its face, seems worse but you don’t really know what’s going on, what those things are doing to you. They can just take a picture of me naked? Like, no.”

It goes without saying that there is no evidence whatsoever that using body scanners can affect a person’s sexual orientation. Or in the words of Lady Gaga, you’re “born this way, baby.”

And while the machines use millimetre-wave technology that can see through clothing, the images generated by the airport machines do not make unsolicited nude pictures.

Yet, these comments are quite natural for the Contra Mundum podcast and the Christian nationalist movement.

In case you didn’t know, Christian nationalism is a form of religious extremism that seeks to reinstall a non-secular church-state, or in other words, a government run by the religious bodies and bible thumpers.

While there is no firm origin and set definition of it, the American Christian nationalist movement does establish itself by a manifesto, which reads: “The federal government should declare the United States a Christian nation. The federal government should advocate Christian values. The federal government should enforce strict separation of church and state. The federal government should allow the display of religious symbols in public spaces. The success of the United States is part of God’s plan. The federal government should allow prayer in public schools.”

And of course, God’s plan only leaves room for a heteronormative family structure, meaning that any form of queerness is shunned and demonised.

How Isker was able to throw airport scanners into that mix I certainly don’t understand. But the queer panic? Unfortunately, that’s kind of on-brand for his community.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Christian nationalism? The alt-right inspired movement dominating US politics

By Alma Fabiani

From Bible journaling to preaching to non-believers: meet the Christian influencers of Instagram

By Abby Amoakuh

Lavender marriages are going viral right now as Gen Z throws in the towel on modern dating

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Lavender marriages are going viral right now as Gen Z throws in the towel on modern dating

By Louis Shankar

LGBTQ lessons in primary school discontinued after parents protest

By Abby Amoakuh

Bar announces Heterosexual Awareness Month where straight men drink for free on Mondays

By Abby Amoakuh

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow gives up restrictive diet to be strong instead of thin following backlash

By Abby Amoakuh

Aimee Lou Wood urges fans not to copy her teeth as DIY teeth filing trend rises on TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lily Phillips announces pregnancy hours after Bonnie Blue teases having cravings

By Annabel Smith

Is TikTok’s protect your peace trend empowering Gen Z women or causing social isolation?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why content creators are warning against SHEIN’s new line of adult toys

By Charlie Sawyer

The Taliban just banned the media from airing images of anything with a soul

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Abby Amoakuh

Self-swab DNA kits by nonprofit Enough hit with backlash for claiming it could end rape in universities

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

London teachers warn of alarming rise in homophobic slurs in schools

By Abby Amoakuh

Who would you call in case of an emergency? TikTokers contemplate their choice in new viral trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Teenager commits suicide after falling in love and becoming obsessed with Character.AI chatbot

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Abby Amoakuh

Single White Female remake starring Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell hit with racist backlash

By Charlie Sawyer

Did the Daily Mail shut down the TikTok parody account History Mail?

By Abby Amoakuh

Americans chose a convicted felon over a woman of colour for president. How did this happen?

By Charlie Sawyer

What is gang stalking, how to stop it, and is it even real?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Student expelled after criticising how her school dealt with unrapeable list scandal