Lavender marriages are going viral right now as Gen Z throws in the towel on modern dating

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Dec 13, 2024 at 01:31 PM

As a generation that has already redefined relationships, sex, and what counts as cheating, Gen Z is now reshaping traditional marriage. Instead of marrying for love that might fade into drama, or money that could vanish behind a prenup, Gen Z is tying the knot for platonic companionship. Think: someone to make you breakfast in the morning, drive you to and from the airport, binge The Kardashians with, zip up your dress, and investigate that weird noise late at night. Gen Z is essentially bringing back lavender marriages—but make it modern, make it relatable, and make it TikTok-approved.

What is a lavender marriage?

A lavender marriage, historically, is a marriage between two queer people, or a queer and a straight person, to hide the socially stigmatised sexual orientation. In the west, it is frequntley done for religious reasons, reputation, or the preservation of things like your career or public image.

Like take me homme plzzz 🧍🏽‍♀️#lavendermarriage #lgbtq

Lavender marriage on the compund anyone?

“I’m in a loving relationship with my husband but if stuff starts getting a little too like Project 2025 are there two women that would be interested in, like, a lavender marriage?” content creator Manny asked in a video that quickly reached viral heights.

“Just think about this for a second; four full-time incomes could yield a very nice house, right? A decent sized house, wonderful vacations, (…) perhaps some children down the line. I don’t know whatever else you think you might need, but a lavender marriage sounds good.”

Of course, Manny was mainly eluding to the uncertain and potentially dangerous future the LGBTQAI+ community faces, following Donald Trump’s election win in November.

The Project 2025 manifesto calls for removing all federal regulations prohibiting discrimination for sexual orientation and gender identity to “support the formation of stable, married, nuclear families.” This directly targets the existence of LGBTQAI+ identities and lives to strengthen and reinforce heteronormative systems.

Yet, Manny’s strange call to focus on companionship, quality of life, and platonic support, seems to have resonated with many young women who have experienced the harsh and unforgiving, desert-like landscape of modern dating.

Many of them have had enough of it, to the point where they want a marriage to enjoy the benefits of a live-in best friend and, of course, the tax breaks.

twink and a brunette #gay #friendship #marriage #friend #lavender

Lavender marriage #nyc #taylor #wife

Then there is the country’s housing issue, as Manny so cleverly pointed out. Young couples with two incomes face better chances of placing a desirable offer for a nice house, securing a favourable mortgage rate, and keeping up with the monthly payments to pay the shack off eventually.

Would you ever be in a lavender marriage? 💜 Read all about this evolving and rising trend at the link in our bio 💒⁠ #lavendermarriage #gay #lesbian #queer #nonbinary #trans #genz

my new kind of flirting #lavender #lavendermarriage #european #passport #flirting #fyp

So this modern twist on lavender marriages seems less about hiding who you are and more about creating a life with someone who truly has your back—no strings (or sparks) attached.

But we still need to consider the privilege that is ingrained in this trend: young women are choosing lavender marriages for fun and practical reasons, rather than for the safety, stability, and protection many LGBTQIA+ individuals need it for.

Outside of the west, where lavender marriages are undoubtedly more common, they serve as shields to protect them from scrutiny, violence, and persecution. Having someone to  (platonically) hold your hand on the roller coaster ride at the fun fair falls very low on the list of reasons for them.

And while throwing in the towel because you haven’t found anyone might sound appealing, what happens to your partner if you do? What seems like a smart answer to dating app fatigue and raising rents still raises a lot of ethical and pratical question when one thinks about it more deeply.

So, while lavender marriages may now double as quirky roommate agreements with tax breaks, they also highlight a stark divide: for some, it’s a trendy life hack; for others, it’s necessary protection against discrimination. Either way, it seems love isn’t the only thing keeping marriage alive—it’s also convenience, safety, and a decent mortgage rate.

