MrBeast launches investigation into Ava Kris Tyson after disturbing grooming allegations come to light

MrBeast launches his own investigation into Ava Kris Tyson after disturbing grooming allegations come to light

MrBeast’s co-host Ava Kris Tyson is at the centre of a storm following accusations of grooming a minor, as detailed in a viral video and subsequent evidence. The allegations have led to Tyson’s dismissal from the MrBeast team.

In a shocking turn of events, YouTuber MrBeast’s co-host and long-time collaborator Ava Kris Tyson, has found herself at the centre of serious allegations. This controversy erupted after an account came forward with accusations that Tyson had previously groomed a minor. Fans and followers of MrBeast were left in a state of disbelief and concern.

On 13 June 2024, YouTube account Prism42 uploaded a 45-minute-long video titled Chris Tyson Talked Inappropriately to a 13-Year-Old, wherein evidence was presented that allegedly proved Tyson engaged in inappropriate interactions with an individual named Lava.

According to Rolling Stone, one piece of evidence is a Snapshot exchange in which Tyson allegedly texted the fan with a photo of her face with the words “Cumming for America.”

The alleged victim, whose real identity remains undisclosed for privacy reasons, was reportedly 13 years old at the time of the interaction.

The allegations quickly gained traction online, with many expressing their support for the alleged victim while others demanded a more in-depth explanation from Tyson and the rest of the MrBeast team. Tyson later issued this statement on X, addressing the allegations directly: “I would like to apologize for any of my past behaviour or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

However, on Monday, July 22, Lava took to X to deny the allegations in a series of posts. Responding to the mounting assertions, Lava wrote: “These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favour and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies? This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited every day online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all.”

The gravity of the situation ultimately prompted a response from MrBeast himself. The Youtuber addressed the situation in a post on X: “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

The fallout from these allegations has already begun to affect the MrBeast team. Indeed, several scheduled projects and collaborations have been put on hold as the investigation proceeds.

MrBeast’s commitment to transparency and accountability will be crucial in navigating this challenging period and maintaining the trust of its vast audience. The outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly have significant implications for both the future of the MrBeast team and the standards of behaviour expected within the YouTube community.