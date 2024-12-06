Culture
Balenciaga's new $450 barefoot shoe sparks outrage for leaving feet exposed

At this point, we can all agree that Balenciaga is just testing us—pushing the limits of fashion like a mad scientist in a designer lab. Remember the $1,790 ‘Trash Pouch’? That was literally a luxury drawstring bag inspired by garbage bags. Or how about its $1,500 ‘Lay’s bag’ clutch that looked indistinguishable from an actual potato chip packet? And let’s not forget the brand’s fugly Crocs stiletto.

However, the latest proof of just how little Balenciaga cares about what people think of the brand is its new ‘Barefoot Zero shoe’, a $450 creation that’s essentially a 3D-printed insole with delusions of grandeur. Forget form or function—this EVA foam design leaves your feet almost entirely exposed, except for one lonely toe. Yes, you read that correctly: one toe gets the spotlight, while the rest of your foot is apparently left to fend for itself.

With the Zero shoe, Balenciaga seems to have one mission: to see just how much its loyal fans (and even their critics) will put up with. Is the brand trolling us? Probably. But somehow, we’re all still here, paying attention to every move it makes. Maybe that’s the real joke.

Of course, users on social media wasted no time roasting Balenciaga’s latest creation. One user on X (formerly Twitter) chimed in with, “This is Balenciaga telling you that they think you are stupid.” Another offered a scathing critique, saying, “When I say ‘I hate people,’ please look no further than this Balenciaga barefoot toe shoe as an example as to why…”

Set to debut as part of Balenciaga’s Fall 2025 collection (assuming society hasn’t collapsed under the weight of its own irony by then), the Zero comes in minimalist tones like tan, brown, black, and white. Because what better way to highlight the absurdity than with the blandest colour palette possible? Naturally, the internet has responded with its usual mix of disbelief and sarcasm, with some comparing the design to Dr. Scholl inserts and others asking, “How is this brand still around?”

It’s safe to say that the Zero shoe takes the cake—or maybe the insole—for pushing minimalist fashion to a ridiculous extreme. With its design resembling little more than orthopaedic inserts and a single strap for a toe, it feels less like high-end footwear and more like a practical joke Balenciaga is playing on all of us. After all, what other brand could make something this absurd and slap a $450 price tag on it with a straight face?

