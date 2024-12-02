Why does ChatGPT shut down when you ask it about a man called David Mayer? We investigate

Image by Chatgtp

The internet is buzzing with curiosity as users scramble to uncover why ChatGPT seems unable to find or acknowledge the question “Who is David Mayer?”

We all know how ChatGPT works—it’s an endless source of information, helping with everything from idea generation to writing, coding, and translating. But recently, something unusual has come to light. For an unknown reason, entering the name “David Mayer” triggers an error message from ChatGPT, sparking curiosity across the internet. The issue first came to light a few days ago when a Reddit user on the r/ChatGPT subreddit asked “Who is David Mayer?” and received a response stating: “I’m unable to produce a response.”

So, we decided to try the same thing today to see if anything had changed… And nope, ChatGPT still refuses to produce any response when asked about this mystery person.

Since then, the internet has gone into overdrive, with people trying every trick in the book to get the AI software to even acknowledge the name, let alone explain who this elusive figure is. From posting screenshots to changing their profile name to David Mayer, users have pulled out all the stops, hoping ChatGPT would crack. But, spoiler alert—it hasn’t. It seems ChatGPT is standing firm on this one, leaving us all wondering if there’s something bigger at play here.

Who is David Mayer? And why does ChatGPT react like this to his name? pic.twitter.com/uB4YK7GJRF — GLOBAL MEDIA NETWORK (@GMNCEO) November 30, 2024

So, the big question remains: Who the heck is David Mayer and why does simply mentioning their name send ChatGPT into a meltdown? Several theories have already emerged. As the internet quickly discovered, searching the name on Google search will lead you to David Mayer de Rothschild, a 46-year-old British adventurer, environmentalist, film producer and heir to the renowned Rothschild banking family.

After linking the mysterious name to David Mayer de Rothschild, users then theorised that a wealthy individual, such as an heir to the Rothschild fortune, might have the resources to prevent their name from being generated by ChatGPT.

What is the problem with chatGpt if I ask who is David Mayer

Another theory circulating among netizens is that ChatGPT struggles with notable figures whose first and last names start with “D.” While the system starts to type out these names, it often crashes before completing them. This has led to speculation that the issue could stem from a bug or an internal filter that blocks certain names. It’s possible that a specific name, potentially tied to a prominent figure, was either unintentionally or deliberately blacklisted, triggering the crash.

Okay update: 

u/jopeljoona has uncovered more a few more names that trigger the same response. 

The last one is an Italian lawyer who has publicly posted about filing a GDPR right to be forgotten request.

Another possibility is that it could involve a historical figure, like a historian who was mistaken for a Chechen terrorist with a similar alias, and whose name has been blacklisted for that reason.

Probably because of this guy, 
David Mayer, American-British theatre historian. He was mistakenly placed on a U.S. terrorism blacklist due to a case of mistaken identity"

The most plausible explanation, however, seems to be that someone with that name has successfully scrubbed their entire online presence. In regions like the EU, with strict privacy laws such as the Right to be Forgotten, individuals can request the removal of their data from ChatGPT’s training set.

As of now, the mystery remains unsolved, leaving room for speculation and curiosity. Each theory presents intriguing possibilities, but no definitive answers. So what do you think?