How a viral Etsy review sparked a feminist movement on TikTok by inspiring women to embrace the bush

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jan 8, 2025 at 12:57 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Women and femmes have spent years fighting tirelessly for better representation in mainstream media while also demanding a fervent rejection of age-old expectations and unrealistic standards—whether it’s in respect of our bodies or our minds. And while there has been genuine success, there is still an incredibly long way to go when it comes to society willingly unlearning what it means to be ‘a woman’. Gen Z have definitely helped lead the charge in this fight and a recent viral TikTok trend celebrating all things natural is a perfect example of this.

But, before we get ahead ourselves and unpack the true power of what I’m going to start calling digital grassroots feminism, let’s delve into exactly how this renewed sense of radicalism came about and how it all began with one little Etsy review.

What is the ‘full bush in a bikini’ Etsy review?

On 4 January 2025, TikToker @Sujindah posted a video wherein she explains coming across an Etsy review for a bikini that included a picture of a girl rocking a full bush (aka, a downstairs area completely unshaven and displaying a full section of pubic hair).

@sujindah

♬ original sound - angle

In the video, Sujindah exclaimed “I got radicalised by that Etsy review. That’s how it should be!” Immediately the video went viral, with over 13 million netizens watching the clip and over 1.4 million actively liking the content.

Comments ranged from statements such as “Confidently me and I am not ashamed” and “I threw out my razors completely 3 years ago and I’ve been full bush for 7 years now. It’s so freeing” to “ This is such an important post I feel it in my soul” and “love this journey for you.”

Almost overnight, more and more videos began to pop up, with various users expressing their support for the trend and including a ‘full bush’ to their lists of must-haves for 2025.

@lanadeldrain333

The bush is a great accessory!! & Sometimes I just don’t want to (or simply cannot) spend money on waxing #radical #bikinibabes #summer2025 #financialeducation #accessories #bushcraft #unpopularopinion

♬ Up Down Suite - Madonna
@bravenewgirld

@angle why are you so funny 😭 cause same babe

♬ original sound - (DJ) Adrian Nikau
@petulantpigeon

♬ life goes on - lucie
@petulantpigeon

♬ life goes on - lucie

Why is the ‘full bush in a bikini’ trend important?

Sure, rocking a full bush is not a new concept; Women (particularly women of colour) have been advocating for this approach for decades. Indeed, it was many years ago that we began to see a growing number of people embracing their armpit hair and subsequently rejecting shaving altogether.

@queen_esie

How to Embrace your Body Hair | Confidence Tips 🌸 Most women gave have shave and removed their body hair all their life that they don’t know what they look like natural, and feel shame when they body hair slowly starts growing back. If you want to stop be afraid or ashamed of your body hair and slowly start embracing it, here are a few tips~ Tip 1: Accept that you’re a hairy woman & that’s ok 💗 Tip 2: Wear clothes that reveal your body hair in the comfort of your home🌷 Tip 3: Compliment your hairy body in the mirror ☀️ Tip 4: Let your body hair grow during the winter Once you get use to seeing body hair on your body you will slowly stop feeling shame 🦋Be Unashamed, Your Body Hair is beautiful #selflove Dress @La Maison Simons Earrings @ZARA . #bodyhairmovement #bodypositive #confidencetips #confidencetipsforwomen

♬ original sound - Queen Esther 🌸🌺🌷💗

However, when it comes to the ‘ideal standard’ in regard to pubic hair, there are still exceedingly high expectations put on women, driven by both the patriarchy and internalised misogyny. And as much as we want to prioritise our own autonomy, so many women feel the need to fit certain boxes and physical descriptions in order to be perceived as attractive.

Given the current political climate—I’m talking Donald Trump, abortion rights, Project 2025, femicide (I could go on)—these small moments of collective feminism are incredibly important and potent. And while the act of not shaving might not feel radical per say, the conversation it’s sparking, and hopefully will continue to evoke, is.

2025 is off to a brilliant start. So, let’s keep this energy going and continue to remind ourselves that the only opinion on our body that matters is our own.

