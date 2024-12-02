Jacob Elordi divides the internet with new beard and long hair, setting off different theories

Jacob Elordi made waves across the world wide web by growing a Messiah-esque beard, which the Saltburn star then decided to debut at the Marrakech International Film Festival on 29 November 2024.

Next to significantly longer brown curls, Elordi sported a thick, scruffy beard, offering a dramatic contrast to his previous, boyish aesthetic. However, the new shag has proven to be a hairy subject for some of his fanbase…

In case you don’t know Jacob Elordi, shame on you. And I don’t say this lightly. The 27-year-old actor dazzled audiences with his performances in Euphoria, Priscilla, Deep Water, and yes, even The Kissing Booth. According to reports, he is also in the running to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of American Psycho. Oh, and let’s not forget, he’s also Gen Z’s definition of tall, dark, and handsome, usually sporting short, tousled hair and a cleanly shaven face.

However, that signature look seems to be a thing of the past, much to the shock of his fans.

Shortly after Elordi’s new look went viral, fans started to swamp the internet with theories about why he made this dramatic choice.

Some speculated that he is trying to fashion himself after Christian Bale, who previously played Bateman in the most famous cinematic adaption of American Psycho. Maybe the new do is supposed to motivate Guadagnino to seal the deal and announce him as Bale’s successor?

Others think Jacob Elordi is trying to shake off type-casting to take on new roles in general. Over the past few years, he gained fame for playing handsome high school guys or college students in Euphoria, in The Kissing Booth, Saltburn, and 2 Hearts. Key to landing these roles were undoubtedly his boyish looks, complete with the signature smirk we all adore. Did I mention that he is a legit heartthrob?

However, the actor can’t keep playing high schoolers forever, so perhaps now’s the time to make some big moves to transition more firmly into adult cinema?

Or maybe he just loves looking like a hot Jesus Christ. Or perhaps, there is a big studio remake of Jesus’s life story in the works and Elordi is set to white-wash another iconic character. Who really knows?

For now, the reactions to the actor’s new look could be described as… well… mixed.

every time I see a picture of jacob elordi’s beard pic.twitter.com/fzRfnviht3 — 🌴subaru slut🪩 (@humanmisspiggy) December 1, 2024

JACOB ELORDI GREW A BEARD AND HIS HAIR??? HOLY FUCK pic.twitter.com/bUdOE69HCx — aileen ❦ (@elordisdua) November 29, 2024

They pretty much range from ‘No!!!!!’ to ‘He still looks hot’.

many oomfs not fucking with his beard means more for me bc i’m a REAL jacob elordi lover idc pic.twitter.com/YGC0m9Jh0m — diego (@metasIasher) November 29, 2024

everyone hating jacob elordis beard only confirmed a thing for myself pic.twitter.com/sJMgeIS7Pi — hunni 🫧 (@bloodiedblkgwrl) November 30, 2024