Jenna Ortega speaks out as TikTok trend sees fans deface dolls of her Netflix character Wednesday

In case you missed it, a new trend, bizarrely going by the name of Wednesday Bald, has emerged on TikTok and it involves lightly dismembering dolls of the TV show character.

After discount stores put out warning signs to discourage people from mistreating Wednesday Addams dolls from, you guessed it, the Netflix show Wednesday, star Jenna Ortega entered the chat to demand an end to this odd yet viral trend.

In case you missed it, a new trend, bizarrely going by the name of Wednesday Bald, has emerged on TikTok. It involves users filming themselves defacing sought-after Wednesday puppets by pulling the doll’s stitched-on hair back so that the forehead is visible and the toy appears bald.

Clips of people participating in this trend usually feature the caption “Doing God’s work,” before the perpetrator captures themselves disarranging the doll and sneakily placing it back on the shelf with the others.

The act is sometimes referred to as the “5 Below Wednesday trend” because the dolls are priced at $5 and available at Five Below, an American chain of speciality discount stores.

Moreover, the hashtag #baldwednesday has been used in over 70 posts on TikTok by users across the US. Some of the videos have over half a million views, with other users cheering the perpetrators on in the comment sections.

And before you ask what the purpose of this bizarre affair is; participants seem to have no agenda other than highlighting that the doll is bald underneath the hairpiece. Aside from that, the thrill of doing something harmless yet mischievous seems to be spurring this activity. It’s the kind of prank that toes the line between funny and questionable, giving participants that rush of “getting away with it” although they are unlikely to face real consequences if they don’t.

Another theory suggests that it could simply be a reference to a recent teaser for season two of the Netflix hit. In one of the teaser scenes, Ortega’s Wednesday can be heard saying: “Let’s play dolls” while holding a huge knife, adding: “If we show you any more your eyes would bleed…and I’m not that generous.”

However, it would be a stretch to define that little line as a call to action to dismember Wednesday figures in discount shops.

One store under attack put up a poster with capital letters stating: “Do not flip Wednesday’s hair, you will be asked to leave.”

Another one put up a sign reading: “Please do not flip the hair (We get it, she’s bald underneath). Thank you, management.”

Yet, this didn’t garner as much respect and attention as when Ortega herself commented under one of these videos encouraging her fans to “Please don’t.”

This should have signified to even the last rascal out there that lightly defacing store products is completely uncalled for.

Nevertheless, the trend seems to have affected other franchises 5 Below sells merchandise puppets for. People are reporting an increase in balded Harry Potter puppets.

It’s difficult to ascertain why some people feel like tampering with store products is all part of the fun, but messing with merchandise like this reflects a deeper issue. Defacing dolls and putting them back on shelves shows a serious lack of respect, both for the store staff who have to deal with it and the character, you’re symbolically tearing apart.