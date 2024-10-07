Culture
>

Internet culture

Jenna Ortega speaks out as TikTok trend sees fans deface dolls of her Netflix character Wednesday

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 7, 2024 at 01:31 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

62141

After discount stores put out warning signs to discourage people from mistreating Wednesday Addams dolls from, you guessed it, the Netflix show Wednesday, star Jenna Ortega entered the chat to demand an end to this odd yet viral trend.

In case you missed it, a new trend, bizarrely going by the name of Wednesday Bald, has emerged on TikTok. It involves users filming themselves defacing sought-after Wednesday puppets by pulling the doll’s stitched-on hair back so that the forehead is visible and the toy appears bald.

@dumbwaystodie

hair holds memories @Billy #wednesdayaddams #wednesdaytoy

♬ escape - Kilgore Doubtfire
@the_collectors_mixtape

There’s a Wednesday Addams doll at 5 Below that’s going viral because people are flipping her hair back to give her a ‘five finger forehead’ look! 😂 It’s absolutely hilarious! Have you seen it yet? #WednesdayAddams #5BelowFinds #TrendingToys #ViralDoll #FunnyToys #ToyCollectorLife #WednesdayMeme #PopCultureCollectibles #CollectorsCommunity #HilariousToys #ToyTrends #5Below #fivebelow #viralvideo #viraltiktok #wednesday #forehead

♬ 10 Minutes of Silence - Silenzio
@meezy_yzeem

#wednesday #wednesdayaddams #wednesdaynetflix #doll #wednesdaydoll

♬ escape - Kilgore Doubtfire
@avabreeze10

Im from NJ! What other states have you seen these guys flipped in? #wednesday #wednesdaytoy #wednesdayaddams #baldwednesday

♬ Little Devil in Red - Ava Breeze
@des.soles

Took me a minute to realize who it’s supposed to be at first 😂😂 #fivebelow #5below #wednesdayaddams #adamsfamily #funny #comedia #popular #fy #viralvideo

♬ original sound - DES.SOLES

Clips of people participating in this trend usually feature the caption “Doing God’s work,” before the perpetrator captures themselves disarranging the doll and sneakily placing it back on the shelf with the others.

The act is sometimes referred to as the “5 Below Wednesday trend” because the dolls are priced at $5 and available at Five Below, an American chain of speciality discount stores.

Moreover, the hashtag #baldwednesday has been used in over 70 posts on TikTok by users across the US. Some of the videos have over half a million views, with other users cheering the perpetrators on in the comment sections.

And before you ask what the purpose of this bizarre affair is; participants seem to have no agenda other than highlighting that the doll is bald underneath the hairpiece. Aside from that, the thrill of doing something harmless yet mischievous seems to be spurring this activity. It’s the kind of prank that toes the line between funny and questionable, giving participants that rush of “getting away with it” although they are unlikely to face real consequences if they don’t.

Another theory suggests that it could simply be a reference to a recent teaser for season two of the Netflix hit. In one of the teaser scenes, Ortega’s Wednesday can be heard saying: “Let’s play dolls” while holding a huge knife, adding: “If we show you any more your eyes would bleed…and I’m not that generous.”

However, it would be a stretch to define that little line as a call to action to dismember Wednesday figures in discount shops.

@zirelle.__

can yall stop plz #fivebelow

♬ escape - Kilgore Doubtfire
@eskinnylegend

Wedneslay 👩‍🦲

♬ original sound - eskinnylegend
@superbowsernathan1212

#Meme #MemeCut

♬ original sound - Chief Green Screens

One store under attack put up a poster with capital letters stating: “Do not flip Wednesday’s hair, you will be asked to leave.”

Another one put up a sign reading: “Please do not flip the hair (We get it, she’s bald underneath). Thank you, management.”

Yet, this didn’t garner as much respect and attention as when Ortega herself commented under one of these videos encouraging her fans to “Please don’t.”

This should have signified to even the last rascal out there that lightly defacing store products is completely uncalled for.

Nevertheless, the trend seems to have affected other franchises 5 Below sells merchandise puppets for. People are reporting an increase in balded Harry Potter puppets.

@florencerasa

Poor little dolls #wednesdaybalddoll #harrypotter #wednesday #baldharrypotter @actionnederland

♬ OMG SHES BALD - Kim
@dezs_delights

@Five Below you coukdnt attatch the hair?? 😂😂😂 #tiktok #fyp #harrypotterplush #hairflip #fivebelow #fivebelowtrend #halloweenfinds #wednesdayaddams #halloweenplushies #harrypotter #harrypottertiktok

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune
@m.perez97

The Harry Potter doll was my favorite lol . . #harrypotter #wednesdayaddams #fivebelow #forehead #fy #xyzabc #fyp

♬ escape - Kilgore Doubtfire

It’s difficult to ascertain why some people feel like tampering with store products is all part of the fun, but messing with merchandise like this reflects a deeper issue. Defacing dolls and putting them back on shelves shows a serious lack of respect, both for the store staff who have to deal with it and the character, you’re symbolically tearing apart.

