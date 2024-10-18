Culture
>

Internet culture

Liam Payne’s death prompts backlash against girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-fiancée Maya Henry

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 18, 2024 at 01:00 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Liam Payne’s death prompts backlash against girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-fiancée Maya Henry
62616

Following the tragic death of One Direction member Liam Payne, fans started to turn their attention towards the people the star had spent his last moments with. This includes his previous girlfriend, 25-year-old influencer Kate Cassidy, who travelled to Argentina with him, where he then suffered a fatal fall from his hotel room’s balcony. A video that the content creator recently posted to her TikTok page provided the answers many fans had been hoping for about why Payne spent the last few days of his life alone.

Cassidy aside, there have also been a lot of conversations circulating online regarding Payne’s ex-finacée Maya Henry, who had garnered a lot of attention recently for speaking out about the former One Direction member’s obsessive behaviour. We’ll delve into both of these stories throughout the article.

Why did Liam Payne’s girlfriend leave Argentina without him?

Filming herself on her way home to Miami, Florida,  the influencer noted: “I was so ready to leave. Honestly, I love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for, like, five days. It turned into two weeks and I was just like ‘I need to go home’.”

@kateecass

soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state

♬ original sound - nicole

The couple had previously been photographed attending fellow One Direction alum Niall Horan’s concert on 2 October at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. Cassidy shared pictures of the event, alongside footage of them eating out, getting ready for the night, sightseeing and horseback riding in Argentina.

@kateecass

😋😋😋

♬ original sound - Kateecass
@kateecass

I saw this audio and immediately thought payne 😂

♬ I am not in pain - Pasha Grozdov

Cassidy and Payne had been in a public relationship for two years before the performer passed away. The pair frequently posted each other on social media throughout their relationship.

Most recently, the influencer shared a picture of them from their September trip to Greece, while Payne took to his Instagram, hours before his death, to post a mirror selfie with Cassidy from their Argentina trip.

@kateecass

Such a fun show (:

♬ Must Be Love - Niall Horan

After Cassidy left, the singer died in a fall from a hotel balcony, with an autopsy now confirming that his death was caused by multiple “internal and external” haemorrhages as well as traumatic injuries, according to the report seen by multiple outlets.

As of Friday 18 October 2024, Cassidy has not released a statement on her late boyfriend’s passing.

Video of Maya Henry speaking about Liam Payne’s behaviour goes viral online

Meanwhile, fans also started to direct attention towards Payne’s older relationships, particularly the one with Maya Henry, which had recently been shrouded in controversy and backlash amid allegations of abuse.

The 23-year-old model, actor and content creator was reportedly taking legal action against her former boyfriend, who she was romantically involved with from 2018 to their 2022 split.

In now viral videos, the model precisely detailed the abuse she allegedly encountered while involved with Payne.

Taking to TikTok on 6 October 2024, the influencer claimed: “Ever since we broke up, he will blow up my phone. It’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s going to come from. He will create new iCloud accounts to iMessage me. It’s always a damn new iCloud account. Each time I see a new one pop up on my phone, I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go again’.”

In a statement to The Sun, a spokesperson for Henry confirmed that she “issued a cease and desist last week” to Payne after “new and concerning information” came to light.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well’,” she claimed. “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well’,” she recounted on The Internet is Dead podcast.

Since the news of Payne’s passing was announced, netizens started to call attention to an egregious amount of verbal abuse that had been launched at Henry in response to her allegations.

Many fans seemed to believe that her recent actions against Payne might have motivated him to commit suicide or went so far as to propose that the model might have murdered him.

Of course, these claims are completely unsubstantiated and cloud Payne’s untimely in unnecessary conspiracies and fabricated drama that will undoubtedly be quite hurtful to his family and close friends.

Henry hasn’t directly commented on Payne’s passing yet.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Liam Payne facing harassment accusations from ex-fiancée Maya Henry over obsessive contact

By Abby Amoakuh

Sharing images of Liam Payne’s body hours after his death could mark the end for TMZ

By Alma Fabiani

It’s One Direction’s 10-year anniversary. Here’s how you can celebrate it (or hate on it)

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

It’s One Direction’s 10-year anniversary. Here’s how you can celebrate it (or hate on it)

By Abby Amoakuh

What One Direction fans should expect from The Idea of You, a movie based on a Harry Styles fanfic

By Monica Athnasious

As a Middle Eastern woman, this is my defence of Zayn Malik against Liam Payne’s comments

By Abby Amoakuh

US university launches investigation after trans woman filmed and confronted in women’s bathroom

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Chloe Ayling? BBC drama reveals the truth about the glamour model’s kidnapping

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan hits back at journalist who shamed her for nude scene

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

White-owned UK restaurant chain faces TikTok backlash after trademarking Vietnamese word pho

By Charlie Sawyer

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for shocking two word response to Palestine protester

By Charlie Sawyer

King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

By Charlie Sawyer

What does the angel number 333 mean? Breaking down Gen Z’s favourite cosmic trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Professional volleyball player who was jailed for raping a 12-year-old girl set to compete in Paris Olympics

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Cardi B forced to defend herself after fans accuse rapper of bleaching her skin during pregnancy

By Abby Amoakuh

The Menendez brothers star in new documentary to hit back at Ryan Murphy’s Monsters

By Abby Amoakuh

The story behind Possum Trot, the town where 22 families adopted 77 hard-to-place foster children

By Charlie Sawyer

Drake’s recent hairstyle has fans thinking he’s going through a midlife crisis 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bodycam footage shows US police officer shooting unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey at home

By Charlie Sawyer

American Airlines blames 9-year-old girl for not detecting flight attendant’s hidden bathroom camera

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikToker reveals Molly-Mae Hague’s new brand, Maebe, is secretly using Couture Club creations

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Drake actually get a BBL? We take a look at the alleged evidence in light of the BBL Drizzy hit

By Abby Amoakuh

Size 8 model reveals she has to wear fat suits to model for plus-sized clothing