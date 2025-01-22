Culture
>

Internet culture

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jan 22, 2025 at 01:10 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

P&O Cruises under fire after staff caught on film wearing KKK-like costumes at Christmas party
65360

P&O Cruises Australia is facing backlash after staff wore controversial costumes at a Christmas-themed event aboard the Pacific Explorer in December 2024. The outfits, designed to look like snow cones, were quickly criticised by passengers for their striking resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes, sparking outrage and confusion both onboard and online.

Initially marketed as a fun, family-friendly activity, the event quickly turned awkward when the housekeeping team appeared in their “snow cone” costumes. As reported by The Daily Mail Australia, one passenger on board noted, “Everything went quiet when the housekeeping team arrived” in their outfits.

One passenger took to Facebook, claiming she contacted the company but never received a response. Whereas another X user questioned: “Upside down snow cones? What the fu*k. Nha they knew exactly what that was.”

P&O Cruises issued a swift apology, claiming that the staff had no idea their costumes could be misinterpreted as something offensive. “We regret if a recent incident on a Pacific Explorer cruise offended any guests. Several crew members dressed up as snow cones for a Christmas family event, not understanding how their costumes could be misconstrued,” a company spokesperson said. “They were only in public view briefly before management acted quickly and had them remove the costumes.”

Despite the apology, the sheer misstep of the idea left many puzzled, and rightly so. To dress as snow cones for a Christmas event might seem innocent on paper, but the grossly misguided design of the costumes—complete with hoods and robes—tapped into a deeply unsettling history. It’s difficult to grasp how such a ridiculous idea made it past anyone’s judgment, especially considering the widespread knowledge of KKK symbolism. The fact that it was put into practice at all is, frankly, shocking.

However, P&O’s communications director, Lynne Scrivens, spoke to 2GB Radio, rejecting claims that the crew had any intention to mimic members of the KKK. Scrivens said: “Come on. No one can seriously think that was their intention. Our housekeeping crew were dressed as snow cones.”

Scrivens further explained that the costumes were part of a Christmas family fun day, featuring a tug-of-war competition. “They were taking part in a Christmas family fun day on the ship as part of our Christmas crew. It was a tug-of-war event where the crew dressed up, and our housekeeping crew decided to dress up as snow cones.”

She added that the crew made up of staff from diverse cultural backgrounds, was unaware of the historical significance of the costumes. “Our crew are from different cultures all over the world. They’re young, and they had just never heard of that organisation or what their outfits could symbolise.”

Now, unless you really have been living inside the magical realm of Avatar, it’s hard to believe that a group of young adults could be so out of touch, especially in today’s climate where conversations about race and history are so prevalent. If they truly had no idea, it underscores a failure of oversight on the part of P&O Cruises, whose staff should have been better educated about such sensitive topics.

In the aftermath of the incident, P&O is likely hoping the controversy will blow over, but given the magnitude of the mistake, they might want to stick to safer options, like Santa hats, for future events.

Popular Reads

By

Texas-Senate-votes-to-remove-that-the-KKK-is-morally- wrong-from-its-curriculum-Adam-Thomas-Portrait

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Nazi-themed party drugs surge among Europe’s Gen Z

By Abby Amoakuh

German AfD party under fire for handing out Nazi-inspired fake deportation tickets to migrants 

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

German AfD party under fire for handing out Nazi-inspired fake deportation tickets to migrants 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Shocking video shows Ron DeSantis neo-Nazi supporters wave swastika flags in Florida

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Project 2025, the extreme right-wing wish list being compared to The Handmaid’s Tale?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Argentina’s President Javier Milei cloned his late dog, but where’s the fifth one he claims to have?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Woman charges her boyfriend $50 every time he stays over for a very unexpected reason

By Louis Shankar

5 essential TV shows to watch before the chaos of the 2024 US presidential election

By Charlie Sawyer

If you think Sabrina Carpenter’s tour is inappropriate for young audiences, leave the kids at home

By Charlie Sawyer

With the West turning a blind eye to the Taliban’s brutal oppression, Afghan women show their defiance

By Abby Amoakuh

Meet Laura and Becky, the women hunting and exposing cheaters live to thousands on TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ShxtsNGigs face major backlash: When will comedians stop targeting Black women for cheap laughs?

By Charlie Sawyer

Project 2025 requires reporting of pregnancy loss due to chemotherapy

By Abby Amoakuh

Would you drink mayonnaise? New viral Japanese drink by Lawson divides the internet

By Abby Amoakuh

Deepfakes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terry Crews, and Tom Hanks promoting erectile dysfunction drug go viral

By Abby Amoakuh

Internet users dig up old clips of Yung Filly following the YouTuber’s arrest in Australia

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Top G to PM? Andrew Tate’s Bruv Party launch sparks outrage

By Abby Amoakuh

Meet the CEO of Hulah, the dating app born out of a need to weed out weirdos

By Charlie Sawyer

What does Brazil’s X ban mean for Elon Musk and his fellow tech bros?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Woah Vicky fake her kidnapping? Exploring her most viral and controversial moments

By Charlie Sawyer

Why Addison Rae’s rebrand is pure genius, and why you should care about it

By Abby Amoakuh

Loki actor reveals he’s now homeless following horrific physical and emotional abuse at home