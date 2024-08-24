Everything you need to know about the Sedona Prince and Liv Stabile drama on TikTok

The drama began when Olivia Stabile posted a 10-part series to her personal TikTok page sharing details about a specific traumatic experience she had with Sedona Prince when they were still dating.

61040

For anyone who spends a lot of time on TikTok, you’ll likely have seen the hashtag #survivingsedona on your FYP over the last week or so. Lesbian TikTok drama occupies a lot of my time, and the recent scandal—that centres around college basketball player Sedona Prince—has been living rent-free in my mind for a hot minute now. This story involves alleged abuse and emotional manipulation. Moreover, it has potentially exposed the dangerous nature of an incredibly popular influencer and content creator.

In many ways, TikTok has become a place for people to unload previous trauma and share their experiences with other creators on the platform. For those in relationships or toxic exes, social media has also now become a hub for airing past grievances—special mention has to go to the iconic “Who TF Did I Marry” series.

In this particular case, the drama began when user, and known ex-girlfriend of Prince, Olivia (Liv) Stabile posted a 10-part series to her personal TikTok page sharing details about a specific traumatic experience she had with Prince when they were still dating. The series quickly went viral, pushing others to come forward with their own stories. So, without further ado, let’s explain everything you need to know about #survivingsedona.

Who is Sedona Prince?

Before we fully delve into the allegations and multiple individuals who have come forward with their own experiences, let’s first establish who exactly Sedona Prince is.

Prince is a highly successful American basketball player who currently plays for the TCU Horned Frogs of the Big 12 Conference. The 24-year-old has represented the United States in basketball several times, starting in 2015 at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship where she was a part of the team that took home a Bronze medal.

Known for her stature of 6 ft 7, Prince began making TikToks back in 2019, with the majority of her content centring around basketball and her height.

@sedonerrr Reply to @simpy.beann any ideas of what i should do next? ♬ original sound - nana

Prince has always been incredibly open about her sexuality and has documented a number of her relationships on social media:

@sedonerrr Get ready with us to meet eachother for the first time ♬ original sound - Sedona Prince

So, why is Prince currently trending on social media and what are the current allegations against the basketball player?

What did Sedona Prince do?

When Stabile, Prince’s most recent ex-girlfriend, posted those now infamous videos on TikTok, I think it’s fair to say that the internet broke a little. All 10 videos are now sitting at over 4 million views, with thousands of shares and comments.

To sum them up, the videos paint a very scary picture, one that depicts Prince as an incredibly toxic and abusive partner, who, on multiple occasions, put Stabile in danger and treated her horrifically. The clips primarily centre on a trip the pair took to Mexico shortly before they broke up. During their time away, Stabile experienced physical harm and was aggressively disrespected by Prince.

Not only does the creator provide a lot of receipts to prove that her story is accurate, she also emphasised how her reasoning behind opening up about this experience was down to the fact that Prince had contacted her and accused her of “tarnishing” their relationship online and damaging her “healing journey.” Stabile stated in her final video on the matter: “What healing journey? What are you having to heal from? I’m the one having to relearn how to love, how to love myself, how to love others, trust others. All you did is lose me, and I’m not gonna sit back and let a text message like that go unspoken. Sorry, but I’ve been quiet for too long.”

Once Stabile’s story went live, the floodgates opened. Many other videos began gaining traction, many of which involved netizens showing solidarity with Stabile. Other videos included slam poetry moments, compilations, other individual’s personal experiences, and a ton more deep dives on Prince—who is now being referred to as “the tall.”

@cctalks this story genuinely scared me and made me realise how much worse it was if you actually dated her. sending love to via and everyone else who was affected by her. #fyp #sedonaprince #survivingsedona #lovealwayswins ♬ original sound - pbmk.audios

@lysbeann Time to practice what I preach. I know my experience, feelings and residual trauma are all valid. I also know that I am choosing to leave this up and not only as an educational tool for anyone in a similar experience to feel seen. But also as a chance to create an opportunity for Sedona to understand that you do not have to be manic to experience an adrenaline passion filled life. I promise you can find that same feeling of dopamine and comfort while being a genuine person contributing to the growth of a comminity rooted in love. It takes courage and compassion for yourself to choose to be better. To choose to see the good and be the good. Every human deserves the chance but you have to be willing to put in the intentional effort. #sedonaprince#mentalhealthmatters#youareloved#selfloveclub ♬ original sound - ⋆˚ ☽ lys ☾ ⋆˚

Prince’s other ex-girlfriend Rylee LeGlue, who she dated in 2021, also posted a few videos, rightfully putting her own two cents in:

@twinkle.t1ts and don’t even try to get mad at me for joking about my OWN experience & mistakes bc y’all never(let me)forget harder than september 11, 2001 ♬ original sound - zeusuploads

Things have escalated to such a point where now over 175,000 people have signed a petition, encouraging Texas Christian University to cut Prince from the basketball team.

Shortly after Stabile’s videos went live, Prince responded with a statement on her Instagram story. According to reports, the athlete stated: “The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible, and disturbing. As I continue to take some time off and continue to focus on my well-being, health, and commitments, I sincerely want nothing but the best for everyone, especially those I was able to share my life within a relationship. This is a very serious matter that I don’t take lightly… I will let my legal counsel take it from here.”

Now, a lot can happen in, well 24 hours, and after having first gone viral for sharing her truth, Stabile soon found herself in her own controversy after a video of her using racial slurs in 2019 resurfaced on social media. Responding to the scandal on her page, the creator said: “There is no justification for why that word was ever in my vocabulary, or why I felt it was ever OK to say. And to any person of colour that I’ve offended from this video, I am so sorry. I hope that you can believe that that is not who I am, and I am so, so sorry.”

Everything that is going on with all parties involved is something that not only needs to be taken very seriously, it potentially needs to be taken offline. While TikTok can be a very useful tool for a lot of people to express themselves and find support, it can also sometimes spiral out of control. That being said, it’s clear that Prince needs to be held accountable for her actions.