Why content creators are warning against SHEIN’s new line of adult toys

SHEIN is at it again, expanding its empire from fast fashion to the booming $35 billion sexual wellness market with a new line of sex toys. But netizens warn that the products might actually be a hazard waiting to happen.

If you thought fast fashion was SHEIN’s only hustle, think again. The mega-retailer, known for flooding our Instagram feeds with impossibly cheap clothing hauls, has now entered a new, booming market: sex toys. Yes, you read that right. SHEIN joined the $35 billion sexual wellness industry in 2023. But is the company with a questionable track record on ethical and qualitative production really the place you should be going to pick up your next vibrator? Experts say, not so fast.

Why is SHEIN so controversial?

Before you eagerly click add to cart on that double-ended dildo, it’s worth remembering SHEIN’s long list of ethical issues. From workers logging gruelling 75-hour weeks and low pay and poor working conditions to admitting the use of child labour in its supply chains, SHEIN has become notorious for how it treats both its employees and creates its products. Employees have even posted videos showing their work environments and hectic schedules, complete with no bathroom breaks and demanding hours.

Then there’s the quality problem. In 2021, tests found that some SHEIN clothing contained excessive amounts of toxic chemicals, such as lead.

Surprisingly, sex toys aren’t subject to any specific regulation in the UK. Instead, they fall under broader consumer product safety laws. Consumer safety expert Dr Gordon Hayward notes that while there are no regulations tailored specifically to sex toys, faulty ones can still be recalled by government agencies if a complaint is filed. The situation is similar in the US, where sex toys are largely unregulated.

Are SHEIN’s sex toys safe?

Let’s get one thing clear: when it comes to sex toys, the materials matter. A lot. You wouldn’t shove just any random thing inside your body—or at least you shouldn’t. Medical-grade silicone, glass, and stainless steel are body-safe materials you can trust. But from SHEIN? They aren’t exactly transparent about what they’re using. Their sex toy descriptions offer vague terms like “silicone” or “plastic” without much else. In some cases, they’re outright misleading, listing toys as safe for anal use when they lack critical features, like a flared base, which helps prevent a trip to the ER.

According to Mashable, sex toy expert Poppy Scarlett warns that some toys sold by SHEIN could actually be harmful. Cheap materials like jelly and PVC might contain phthalates, chemicals so toxic they’ve been banned from children’s toys. Imagine those same chemicals leaching into your body during a steamy night in. Not quite the vibe.

Scarlett goes further to explain that the risks can range from minor issues, like the toy degrading quickly or developing an unpleasant odour, to more serious health problems, such as infections or injuries: “When a toy’s surface starts to break down, it can cause micro-tears in sensitive tissues. If it’s made from porous materials, it can trap bacteria, potentially leading to infections like bacterial vaginosis or urinary tract infections (UTIs). For anal toys without a proper flared base, there’s also a serious risk of the toy getting stuck inside your body, which could land you in the ER.”

@shoomew JOKES!! actually no clue whats going on yet! woke up with an itchy roof of mouth today that was bl.edng amd then had issues breatjing. i shall prevail as always thougj ♬ Heretic - Oli XL

Still sceptical? Some savvy shoppers have gone full science mode, testing their SHEIN purchases to see if they pass the “flame test,” which is a method popularised by content creators where you hold a lighter to the toy to see if it melts. Silicone toys should remain flame-resistant. But guess what? Several SHEIN toys melted instantly. If the flame test proves that your “silicone” toy is actually plastic, SHEIN might be lying about its materials.

One TikTok user shared a shocking experience, explaining how her intimate areas nearly “caught fire” after using a trendy vibrator she bought from the fast fashion company.

The risks don’t stop at melted plastic. Poor-quality toys can degrade quickly, leading to micro-tears in sensitive body tissues or harbouring bacteria that cause infections. That shiny new rabbit you scored for a couple of bucks? It could result in something far worse than a drained battery mid-orgasm.

Children’s toys also face major safety concerns

Sadly, sex toys are not the only issue here, children’s toys are also facing serious safety concerns. The Toy Industries of Europe (TIE) has reported that a significant number of dangerous toys are flooding online marketplaces, including magnets that can puncture a child’s intestines if swallowed. In a recent investigation, they found that over 80 per cent of toys purchased from third-party sellers, including Amazon, failed to meet EU safety standards, presenting potential dangers to children.

Catherine Van Reeth, director general of TIE, warned that “unsafe toys from sellers who ignore EU rules will keep flooding the EU unless online marketplaces are given more responsibility for the safety of the toys sold on their platforms.” This highlights a critical need for accountability throughout the entire supply chain. Whether it’s sex toys or children’s toys, prioritising safety over profit should always be the ultimate goal.

As of now, European regulators are starting to take notice of the unregulated sex toy market and the potential dangers posed by low-quality products. The European Union is pushing for stricter consumer safety standards, especially for items that come into contact with the body, such as sex toys. Some activists and health experts are advocating for a certification system, similar to the ones used for medical devices, to ensure that only products made from body-safe materials like medical-grade silicone are sold.

In short, some things are just not worth cutting corners on.