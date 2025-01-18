Americans are learning mandarin and fleeing to RedNote and Lemon8 ahead of controversial TikTok ban

Image by @also.steph from TikTok

As the US TikTok ban approaches, users are flocking to alternative apps like RedNote and Lemon8. The real question is: will these other platforms ever reach the same level of popularity that TikTok once had.

As the deadline for a potential TikTok ban in the United States draws closer, American app users are exploring alternative platforms to keep the giggles going. Many are turning to lesser-known Chinese-owned social media apps like RedNote (also known as Xiaohongshu) and Lemon8, which have recently seen a surge in downloads. This move comes just days before the US Supreme Court has a final chance to stop the ban on 19 January 2024, a decision the government first pursued over national security concerns.

There’s a lot to unpack here so let’s address two of the most important questions: Why are these new platforms gaining popularity? And what will the TikTok ban mean for the future of social media in the US?

What is RedNote? And will it be the new alternative to TikTok?

RedNote (known as Xiaohongshu in China) has surged to the top of app download charts in the US and UK, driven by TikTok users seeking alternatives. On Monday 13 January 2024, the app hosted a massive live chat titled “TikTok Refugees,” which attracted over half a million users from both the US and China. The chat was filled with cultural exchanges, as American users tried to integrate into the app’s largely Chinese user base.

@themanilatimes Over half a million ‘TikTok refugees’ flock to China's RedNote New users pile in to Chinese social media app RedNote just days before a proposed US ban on the popular social media app TikTok, as the lesser-known company rushes to capitalize on the sudden influx while walking a delicate line of moderating English-language content, sources told Reuters. In a live chat dubbed 'TikTok Refugees' on RedNote on Jan. 13, 2025, more than 50,000 American and Chinese users joined the room. Such impromptu cultural exchanges were taking place all across RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, as the app surged to the top of US download rankings this week. Its popularity was driven by American social media users casting about for an alternative to ByteDance-owned TikTok days ahead of its looming ban. REUTERS / GWENNA LAITHLAND / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE #TheManilaTimes #fypシ #TikTokBan #RedNote ♬ original sound - The Manila Times - The Manila Times

Why are content creators moving to RedNote and Lemon8?

The growing fear of TikTok’s ban has spurred a mass migration to alternative platforms. Both RedNote and Lemon8, which is owned by ByteDance (the same parent company as TikTok), have seen massive surges in users. As reported by Reuters, RedNote, in particular, has recorded an incredible 200 per cent increase in downloads in the US alone. Lemon8, another app under ByteDance’s umbrella, experienced similar growth, with downloads jumping by 190 per cent in December 2024, bringing it to 3.4 million.

These platforms have become attractive for users who want to maintain the social media experience they had with TikTok. RedNote offers a unique blend of lifestyle content, including tips on travel, beauty, and food. It’s also an app that allows users to create and share photos, videos, and written content, giving it a broader appeal for people who want more than just short-form videos.

As we’ve seen, RedNote has experienced rapid growth, however, the sudden influx of new users has presented challenges for the platform. The app is working to scale its infrastructure and improve features like English-Chinese translation to accommodate the growing global audience.

As previously mentioned, while RedNote has not directly addressed these developments, sources close to the company suggest they are rushing to enhance moderation tools for English-language content, leaving some users questioning what exactly they’ve signed up for when reviewing the app’s terms and conditions.

Unlike other Chinese apps, RedNote does not have separate versions for domestic and international markets, which could complicate the moderation process. By contrast, TikTok operates separate apps in China (Douyin) and the rest of the world. With a single app serving both the domestic and global audience, RedNote faces pressure to balance local censorship laws with the demands of a much more diverse user base.

Are American content creators learning Mandarin and making new friends on RedNote?

Well, amid the challenges we’ve mentioned earlier, what I found nice was seeing the influx of US TikTok refugees getting super excited about the prospect of connecting with Chinese users. Some were practically giddy over the idea that they could make new friends from across the world. Several TikTokers went as far as picking up basic Chinese phrases, proudly sharing their progress. It’s almost as if the looming TikTok ban has turned into an unexpected cultural exchange, with users learning to say “hello” and “thank you” in Mandarin, all while building followings on RedNote.

How will the TikTok ban impact society?

As the clock ticks down to the 19 January deadline, there’s still uncertainty surrounding the future of TikTok in the US. While the US Supreme Court has been involved in reviewing the case, the question remains: will the app be sold, or will it face a ban due to national security concerns related to its Chinese ownership? TikTok currently boasts 170 million US users, making it a cultural and marketing powerhouse.

So, here is my take: From a cultural standpoint, the growth of Chinese social media apps in the US could signal a shift in the way users interact with international platforms. The language barriers, the clash of censorship standards, and the geopolitical tensions are all factors that will shape the future of these apps in the American market. If RedNote can successfully navigate these challenges, it may emerge as a legitimate alternative to TikTok. However, its success will largely depend on whether it can balance the demands of global expansion under Chinese laws.

For now, these apps have found a temporary sweet spot, but whether they can scale and meet the expectations of a global audience will be the real test of their staying power.