Culture
>

Internet culture

Resurfaced Frenemies clip proves Trisha Paytas manifested SNL appearance

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Dec 9, 2024 at 12:19 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Resurfaced Frenemies clip proves Trisha Paytas manifested SNL appearance
64257

I’d argue that no one has had a more interesting career arc than YouTuber, influencer, and performer Trisha Paytas. As one of the internet’s most controversial yet adored content creators, Paytas has left her mark on almost every corner of the entertainment industry. And now, she’s officially established herself as a mainstream icon by knabbing a coveted spot on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The thing is, as someone who’s been following Paytas for quite some time now, I can guarantee that her surprise appearance on SNL was always part of the plan.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the already-viral episode which aired on Saturday 7 December 2024, Paytas featured in a sketch about Spotify Wrapped alongside a number of different cast members including fan-favourite Bowen Yang and host for the night Paul Mescal.

@spillsometeawithme1

#trishapaytas #fyp #paulmescal #snl #bowenyang #bowenyang #trishlikefish88

♬ original sound - Spill the tea w me

Now, Paytas is no stranger to TV. In fact she’s been on our screens in one form or another since the early 2000s. For example, does anyone remember the time she was in an Eminem music video?

Or that period when Paytas appeared on a plethora of reality TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother and America’s Got Talent:

Paytas has also always been a huge advocate for reaching for the literal stars, living in an arguably constant state of ‘if I want it, I can have it’. The influencer’s perpetual self-belief is definitely admirable and I think it’s that mindset that’s helped her achieve so many life goals. So, where does SNL fit into all of this?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trisha Paytas Hacmon (@trishapaytasbackup)

Well, back in 2021—when Paytas was still shooting the Frenemies podcast with co-host Ethan Klein—lots of comments were dropped about the influencer’s future and whether she would leave Klein behind on the podcast to appear on SNL… Talk about the powers of manifestation.

@maxigfriendship

don't let anyone tell you, you can't. if GOD meant it for you, it will be for you❤️ well done @trishapaytas ,now she's in @SNL ! @Ethan Klein is shook the house! lol. nothing is impossible #snl #trishapaytas #snl #snllive #possitivevibes #podcast #comedyvideo #dream #believe #trishapaytasethanklein #frenemiespodcast

♬ original sound - Maxi Gi
@iloveyoutrishyfishy

Seeing ethan sat on the podcast as Trisha is starring on SNL is crazy #trishapaytas #trishlikefish88 #snl #saturdaynightlive #frenemies #frenemiespodcast #ethanklein

♬ original sound - iloveyoutrishyfishy

The internet reacts to Trisha Paytas on Saturday Night Live

The internet is already pretty obsessed with Paytas so it came as no surprise to me that everyone was going to flock to X and TikTok to share their thoughts and feelings on the SNL episode.

Some of my favourite reactions came from people who were just marvelling at the sheer amount of lives this individual had led… There’s quite simply nothing she hasn’t done at this point:

Some of the other most priceless reactions came from netizens who were dying at the sheer absurdity of a Paytas x Mescal collaboration. I would have paid big bucks just to be a fly on the wall overhearing those two interact.

And then there were the most wholesome reactions of them all: people who were simply so happy for Paytas, given the extremely turbulent journey she’s had over the years.

@christianscott.com

trisha has gotten me thru some shi ily @trishapaytas #trishapaytas #snl

♬ scott street - ☆
@azenves

@trishapaytas #trishapaytas #snl

♬ viva la vida - мσisєs

Paytas is in no way shape or form a perfect person—she’s been labelled controversial for a reason. However, the content creator has been a massive source of comfort and support for millions of people online. Moreover, she was arguably one of the first influencers to truly open up about mental health struggles on the internet, a decision that brought her a lot of criticism at the time. So, with SNL now checked off the bucket list, I wonder what Paytas will do next?

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Meghan Trainor slammed on TikTok for insulting teachers on podcast with Trisha Paytas

By Mason Berlinka

From Frenemies to satirical takedowns, here’s everything you need to know about h3h3’s Ethan Klein

By Abby Amoakuh

Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger for posting deepfake porn of her on behalf of Tory Lanez

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton’s casting director reveals why her inbox regularly gets flooded with NSFW audition tapes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Unpacking the drama around the viral fake Crumbl Cookie pop-up in Australia

By Abby Amoakuh

Matt Rife defends past controversy (again) as new special Lucid lands on Netflix

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega deleted X after receiving pictures of nudes and underaged deepfake porn of herself

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What Disney, Netflix, and Uber are hiding in their Terms of Service

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpopular opinion: Why it’s time to end pet ownership

By Abby Amoakuh

How did TikToker Logan’s viral cucumber recipe send an influencer to the hospital?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Nationwide strike in Israel amid public outcry over Gaza hostage deaths puts pressure on Netanyahu

By Charlie Sawyer

The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan warns Trump’s criticism may spark new wave of violence

By Abby Amoakuh

German firm called out for selling vaginal tightening gels, vulva bleach and fake hymens

By Abby Amoakuh

Dermatologists accuse Nara Smith of promoting skin cancer with latest homemade sunscreen video

By Charlie Sawyer

TikTok Tradwife Estee Williams tells women how to be feminine, fit, and friendly to attract a wealthy man

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s Monster season 2 tackles one of the most gruesome murder cases in history

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Strava mule reveals shocking reason why Strava users are paying him to run for them

By Abby Amoakuh

Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas calls out Blake Lively for using music by her alleged abuser and groomer

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z are now bringing their parents to job interviews, proving helicopter parenting has gone too far

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Molly Rutter’s TikTok controversy: Is she a lolcow or just another exploitative creator?